Oil Theft: Troops Arrest 71 Suspects, Destroy 14 Illegal Refining Sites in Niger Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Clamping down on oil theft and associated crimes in the Niger Delta, troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, arrested 71 suspects and destroyed 14 illegal refining sites across states in the region.

In a statement yesterday by Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, the Nigerian Army said troops also recovered over 33,000 litres of stolen refined petroleum products, in the operations conducted between July 21 and August 10.

Jonah disclosed that in Rivers State, along Kilometre 45 in Degema Local Government Area, two illegal refining sites were deactivated, and over 22,500 litres of stolen products recovered.

He stated that during the operation, two wooden boats used for the illicit activities were demobilised, adding that in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, two wooden boats loaded with eight sacks of stolen crude were intercepted.

Similar operations conducted at the fringes of the Imo River, according to the army spokesperson, led to the deactivation of five illegal refining sites, with 16 drum pots, two drum receivers, and over 2,000 litres of stolen products recovered at Obuzor in Abia State, and Okoloma and Oyingbo local government areas of Rivers State.

He said a dug-out pit filled over 1,500 litres of stolen products was handled appropriately.

Similarly, in Bayelsa State, around Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area, Jonah said “troops raided a store, where 16 units of 30 litres jerry cans loaded with stolen products hidden in the store. At Biseni in Yenagoa LGA, troops uncovered an illegal refining site with over 1,200 litres of stolen products recovered”.

He added, “This was in addition to several raid operations conducted with other sister services in the state, which led to the arrest of multiple criminals.

“While, in Delta State, a vehicle with Registration Number AG 02 KWR loaded with 31 units of 25 litres jerricans filled with stolen Automotive Gasoline Oil was intercepted at Omuseti junction along Kwale to Ozoro road in Ndokwa West LGA.”

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Eric Emekah, while appreciating informants for their support, stated that when illegal products were discovered, due diligence was applied to verify the authenticity of the product.

“However, where the product is discovered to be genuine it is usually handed over to the owner in line with the mandate of Operation DELTA SAFE,” Emekah said.

The GOC stressed that perpetrators of economic sabotage, who were arrested by the troops, were handed over to the appropriate agency for prosecution.