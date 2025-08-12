Kebbi Gov, Trade Minister for Youth Policy Conference

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, is to chair a conference in Abuja to bring the perspectives of youth on policy issues in Nigeria.

The theme of the conference is “Rethinking National Unity: Governance Reforms for Strengthening Social Cohesion in Nigeria.”

According to a statement, the forum, which will also feature the grand finale of a Policy Challenge Award, will have as special guest of honour the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

The Special Adviser to the President on International Cooperation and Secretary-General of (CosPAL), Dapo Oyewole, will also grace the occasion.

The event, slated to hold at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, will also be attended by representatives of civil society and the private sector.

“It is being convened by the Founder of the Future Pathways Development Initiative (FPDI), Mr Ayokunnu Ojeniyi, and is designed to inspire youth to proffer evidence-based policy solutions to critical national issues. Over 800 young Nigerians from across the six togeopolitical zones have this year participated in the initiative. Some of them will be awarded cash prizes and internships at the forum for exemplary performances in proposals on youth-inclusive paradigms across all sectors,” statement noted.