FG Inaugurates 100-Bed Renewed Hope Mother and Child Hospital in Akwa Ibom

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The federal government-owned 100-Bed Renewed Hope Mother and Child Specialist Hospital has been officially inaugurated in Oko-Ita, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The state-of-the-art medical facility, initiated, constructed and equipped under the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), marked another giant stride in the country’s quest to drastically reduce maternal and child mortality and expand access to equitable, high-quality health services at the grassroots.

The Hospital, which will provide comprehensive maternal, neonatal, and paediatric care to residents of the area and neighbouring communities was inaugurated by the Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking while inaugurating the hospital, Eno, who was represented by the state deputy governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, commended President Tinubu for providing the resources for the construction and equipping of the facility, noting that the hospital would significantly complement his administration’s efforts in delivering affordable and quality healthcare services across the state.

“Our President understands that health is wealth. The commissioning of this hospital speaks to the President’s commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of the people, especially those in rural areas, as well as his resolve to implement Sustainable Development Goal-3 on good health and well-being,” Governor Eno said.

Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, described the project as more than just a healthcare facility. “We are not merely unveiling a health facility. We are reaffirming our collective commitment to delivering quality healthcare to the most vulnerable segments of our society; our mothers and children,” she declared.

The inauguration aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises social inclusion and equitable development as key pillars for achieving the SDGs.

Orelope-Adefulire commended the President’s unwavering support and leadership, noting that “his administration has demonstrated a clear understanding that inclusive development begins with prioritising the health and well-being of our people, especially at the grassroots.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s most recent 2024 SDGs Progress Report, The Presidential Adviser acknowledged the “Triple C” crises: Climate, Conflict, and COVID-19, which have disrupted global health systems, displaced populations, and diverted development funding and noted that despite global and national challenges, the inauguration of the hospital signified hope and strategic progress.

“Together, these crises have strained health systems, disrupted service delivery, displaced vulnerable populations and diverted resources away from essential development priorities,” she noted.

Orelope-Adefulire called on all stakeholders, including the Akwa Ibom State Government, traditional rulers, health professionals, and community leaders, to take ownership of the facility and ensure it operates sustainably. She commended Governor Pastor Umo Eno for providing the enabling environment that allowed the project to thrive, and urged continuous collaboration to ensure the facility lives up to its purpose.

The fully equipped facility includes: Operating Theatres, Recovery Rooms, Private and General Wards, Consultation Rooms, Laboratory and Scanning Room, Ultra-Scan Machine and Vacuum Extractor Delivery Set, Emergency Cart with full complements among others. The hospital is designed to deliver respectful, safe, and dignified maternal and child healthcare services, particularly to underserved communities. It also supports Nigeria’s efforts to meet SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and other interlinked goals.