6th Efunkoya Table Tennis Kicks off Today with Coaching Clinic 

Young table tennis talents from across Nigeria will undergo an intensive two-day coaching clinic to kick off the 6th edition of the annual Adegboyega Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to run from today, Tuesday, August 12 to Saturday, 16 at the National Stadium and Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Organised by the Efunkoya Sports Foundation in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), the U-15 tournament aims to discover and nurture young talents through modern coaching techniques and competitive play. The participants are expected to emerge from states and clubs across the country.

Over the years, the Foundation has awarded scholarships to outstanding athletes from the tournament, with several now representing Nigeria at senior levels—including Matthew Kuti, the maiden champion of the event.

According to Ranti Lajide, spokesperson for the Efunkoya Sports Foundation, this year’s theme, “Producing Educated Champions,” reflects the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring athletes pursue education alongside their sporting careers.

“We realised that our players need to update their knowledge of the sport because globally, table tennis is becoming more scientific, and Nigeria should not be left behind. We’ve engaged top coaches with expertise in modern table tennis to train the players and guide them through physical exercises, which are essential for any athlete,” Lajide said.

The coaching clinic will run for two days, followed by the tournament starting on Thursday, August 14, with the finals scheduled for Saturday, August 16. Winners will receive fabulous prizes and educational scholarships to encourage a balance between sports and academics.

Additionally, quarterfinalists in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will earn automatic qualification for the second edition of the Atanda Musa National Invitational Top 16 Classic.

In a move toward inclusivity, this year’s tournament will also feature deaf athletes, further highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to equal opportunities in sports.