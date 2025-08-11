To Cut Costs, FG Launches N100bn Initiative to Power Public Institutions with Solar Energy 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Budget Office of the Federation, Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), to mark the official launch of the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative (NPSSI).

A statement in Abuja by the agency at the weekend described the N100 billion initiative as a flagship, government-led programme designed to accelerate the deployment of distributed solar energy solutions across Nigeria’s public sector institutions, including schools, hospitals, security posts, government offices, among others.

At the core of the joint agreement which took place at the budget office of the federation, the REA said, is the urgent need to power critical infrastructure with clean, reliable energy, while moving away from diesel dependence and reducing the public sector’s carbon footprint.

The signing ceremony for the NPSSI, it said, not only strengthens the alliance and collaboration between the government and the private sector in the energy sector but also aims to advance the nation’s drive for localised renewable energy infrastructure and reverse unsustainable energy financing mechanisms.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the REA, Abba Aliyu, noted that the NPSSI was part of a broader strategy to position Nigeria as the renewable energy hub of Africa, while promoting innovation, local manufacturing, and sustainability in energy infrastructure financing in Nigeria.

“What makes this truly remarkable is the collaborative spirit behind it. We are witnessing a new era of inter-agency synergy, driven by creativity, fiscal responsibility, and a shared determination to reduce the cost of governance while meeting our national energy transition goals,” Aliyu added.

According to him, phase zero of the NPSSI is fully funded by the federal government to the tune of N100 billion, while subsequent phases will harness innovative and blended financing models, leveraging private capital from both local and international long-term funders, all under structures that eliminate sovereign guarantees and contingent liabilities.

Also speaking at the event, Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Tanimu Yakubu, emphasised the significance of the initiative in addressing Nigeria’s long-standing energy gap and strengthening the fiscal efficiency of public sector operations.

He explained that the ‘solarisation’ initiative had become a necessity, noting that the NPSSI will provide an added opportunity to optimise the demonstrated ability of public institutions to pay for clean, sustainable energy, which he said the capital market needs to ensure bankability.

Besides, the MD/CEO of InfraCorp, Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, hailed the initiative as a model for the future of infrastructure financing in Nigeria.

He explained that “for decades, the sector has relied solely on public financing”, explaining that “while government is indispensable, government is not enough to solve the energy challenge”, hence the need to optimize the federal government’s NPSSI as a pathway to drive localisation of energy capability and supply chain integration.

In his remarks, the MD of MOFI, Dr. Armstrong Takang, who was represented by Dr. Femi Ogunseinde, MOFI’s Chief Investment Officer, explained that Nigeria’s energy mix has historically been unfairly weighed on fossil fuel, which is expensive to sustain.

“We must not underestimate the importance of creating business models that drive down the cost of power while expanding access. We must now chart a new course, one that de-emphasises the use of sovereign guarantees, domestically anchored and investment-ready,” he stressed.

The REA) is the implementing agency of the federal government under the Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities to catalyse economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians.