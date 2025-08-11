Senator Adaramodu: Why Senate Cannot Recommend Any State for Creation Right Now

– It requires auditing demographic, geographic and historical data

– South East traditional rulers debunk claims of backing Anioma State creation

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti and Tony Icheku in Owerri

Spokesman of the 10th National Assembly, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has explained that while the red chamber has received about 61 proposals across the six geopolitical zones in the country for state creation, it cannot recommend any state for creation now.

Adaramodu who spoke with journalists in Ilawe Ekiti, his country home, over the weekend disclosed the stance of the Senate, saying the red chamber has no constitutional rights to unilaterally create states, a serious process that requires auditing demographic, geographic and historical data.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Chairman of South East Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Dr. E.C. Okeke, CFR, weekend strongly refuted the claims made by “some individuals with cheap political interests during a TVC NEWS interview that South East Traditional Rulers endorse the creation of Anioma State,” asserting such claims were unfounded and without bases.

In a signed statement made available to THISDAY, weekend, HRM Eze Dr. E.C. Okeke stated: “We the South East Traditional Rulers has never had any discussions with anybody or group of persons in regards to the creation of Anioma State. Rather we have consistently held meetings in support and to uphold the creation of Anim State and Adada State, respectively, which are located in the South East Region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Anybody acting on such false claims from non-indigenes of South East is doing so at their own peril. We the South East Traditional Rulers Council shall continue to recommend and stand for the creation of Anim State and Adada State.”

The Senate spokesman explained the senate cannot also recommend any state for creation until all factors have been put into consideration before its emergence after the upcoming public hearing after the parliamentary recess.

His words: “The stance of the Senate has always been unique, constitutional and legislative. First, the Senate cannot unilaterally create states; such requests must be considered during a constitutional review process.

“In such cases, Nigerians and other critical stakeholders will express their interests, which often range from local government autonomy to state creation and even the creation of more local governments. There is also the validation of new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created by various state governments, such as Lagos State and my own state in Ekiti.

“So far, the Senate has received about 61 requests for state creation. During our interactions with constituents from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, these demands and requests were formally submitted. As we have stated, all of these will still be reviewed and examined.

“We will collate them, after which the Constitutional Review Committee, headed by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, in the 10th Senate, will aggregate, assess and filter them before preparing a report to the senate.

“Once that report is ready, the Senate, in conjunction with the House of Representatives, will hold a comprehensive public hearing. This hearing will allow all stakeholders, those who submitted requests and those opposed to them to present their arguments. After then, the two chambers will now sit together in concurrence to pick which request is genuine.

“State creation is a serious matter that requires auditing demographic, geographic and historical data. In some cases, even elements within the requesting states do not fully support the proposals. All these factors must be considered. Until then, the National Assembly, not just the Senate, cannot recommend any state for creation.

“As it stands, no state has been recommended or suggested for creation. We are not yet certain of the final reports, results or aggregated public views, which will only emerge after the upcoming public hearing when we resume”.