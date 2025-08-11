NEPC: Nigeria’s Non-oil Exports Rose 19.5%, Hit $3.22 Billion in H1 of 2025

*Says nation exported 663m metric tons of products within West Africa

*Insists FG expanding market access amid US tariffs

Emmanuel Addeh and James Emejo in Abuja

Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said the country exported non-oil products valued at $3.22 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 19.59 per cent increase compared to $2.69 billion recorded in the same period in 2024.



Executive Director/Chief Executive officer of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, in a statement by the organisation yesterday, stated that the volume also increased to 4.04 million metric tonnes compared to 3.83 million metric tonnes for the same period last year.

Ayeni stated, “I am pleased to inform you that non-oil products exported in the first half of 2025 were valued at $3.225 billion. This shows an increase of 19.59 per cent as against the sum of $2.696 billion recorded for the first half of the year 2024.”



She attributed the growth to several factors, including a significant increase in global demand for Nigerian products, wider market access, and tariff relief provided under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

According to her, the council-led export intervention programmes, such as capacity building on quality and standards, packaging and labelling, export documentation and certifications, also contributed to the increase.



Other drivers, according to Ayeni, included a rise in value-added exports, as more Nigerian exporters adopted value-addition practices, as well as growing demand from emerging economies, such as India, Brazil, Vietnam, and some African countries.



Ayeni stressed that in the first half of 2025, Nigeria exported 236 different products, representing an increase of 16.83 per cent from the 202 products recorded in the same period of 2024. She said the products ranged from agricultural commodities, extractive industries, and manufactured as well as semi-processed products.

She added, “However, it is pertinent to state here that the non-oil export of Nigerian products is gradually diversifying from traditional agriculture exports to semi-processed/manufactured products.”



Speaking on the company’s performance, Ayeni said Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited, and Starlink Global and Ideal Limited retained their positions as the top two exporters, with 11.92 per cent and 8.82 per cent of total exports, respectively.

According to her, Dangote Fertiliser Limited ranked third with 6.39 per cent, driven by a strong sale of fertilisers and cocoa products.

She also stated at Nigeria exported products worth 663 million metric tonnes to 11 ECOWAS countries in the first half year of 2025.



Ayeni explained, “In the same vein, Nigeria exported 488 million metric tonnes of products worth $83.538 million to 21 African countries outside ECOWAS. This is reflecting an increase of 2.59 per cent of the total export value as compared to 1.96 per cent for the same period of 2024.

“It also lends credence to the fact that the AfCFTA holds the key to intra-African trade. Indeed, Nigeria’s active participation in the AfCFTA is a testament to the significant opportunity it offers to exporting companies, also Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs).”



She stated that the effort would help to boost regional trade and drive economic growth across the African continent, commending the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment on its commitment to ensuring that Nigeria becomes a hub and a major player in economic development.



Ayeni said in the period under review, a total of 29 banks participated in processing export transactions.

She stated, “A total of 10,214 Nigeria Export Proceed Forms (NXPs) were opened through these banks for non-oil exports with Zenith Bank Plc leading the pack with 31.98 per cent of the total NXPs for non-oil export.

“First Bank Nigeria Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc came second and third, with 12.44 per cent and 11.47 per cent, respectively.”

Ayeni stated that a total of 18 exit points were used in exporting non-oil products from Nigeria during the period under review.



She said the exit points included eight seaports, three international airports and seven land borders, adding that 94.15 per cent of the total non-oil exports were routed through seaports.

The NEPC boss said during the period under review, the council organised over 252 capacity building programmes, with a total of 27,352 participants across the country.

“We also carried out training in the area of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Warehousing Practice (GWP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), packaging and labelling, among others,” she stated.