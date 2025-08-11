NECA Commends Tinubu’s Commitment to Retirees, Pensioners’ Welfare 

.Urges reconstitution of PenCom’s governing body

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his consistent interest in the welfare of retirees and pensioners across the country.

NECA said that Tinubu’s disposition is a reflection of a deep recognition of the value of workers who have dedicated their productive years to building the Nigerian economy

These views were stated by the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, who described the president’s consistent attention to pension-related matters as “a strong signal of his administration’s dedication to social protection, economic dignity in retirement, and the long-term sustainability of our pension system.”

Oyerinde emphasised that one of the critical steps that would sustain Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners is timely reconstitution of the governing body of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) in full compliance with the Pension Reform Act.

According to him, the absence of a fully functional governing body has implications for effective oversight, policy direction, and the preservation of corporate governance within PenCom.

He said: “The pension industry thrives on trust, transparency, and sound governance.

“Ensuring that PenCom’s governing body is reconstituted promptly will safeguard these principles, uphold the law, and boost public confidence in the entire pension system.”

NECA also reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to the growth and development of the pension sector and pledged to continue working with government and other key stakeholders to strengthen pension administration in Nigeria.

Oyerinde said this would include advocating policies that guarantee safety of pension assets, expand pension coverage, and improve the welfare of both formal and informal sector workers in retirement.

He said: “As the umbrella body for organised business in Nigeria, NECA will remain a vocal advocate for a sustainable pension system that works for all. A strong pension industry is not just about retirement benefits — it is about economic stability, social cohesion, and intergenerational fairness,” the statement concluded.