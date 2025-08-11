FIRS, BOI, NITDA Partner ANNIH to Drive New Nigeria Narrative

Oluchi Chibuzor

In order to bolster the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Bank of Industry, BOI), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Sahara Energy, have formed a partnership with Lead Projects Africa, a member of the Bullion Projects Group, to unveil the season 2 of “A New Nigeria Is Here: Season 2” (ANNIH S2).

The partnership was unveiled during the media engagement meeting for ANNIH S2 in Abuja.

The organisers stated that the season 2 of A New Nigeria Is Here documentary series will soon commence airing on CNN, Arise News and local TV networks to reach every corner of the globe.

Speaking at the media parley, Project Coordinator of ANNIH, Mr. Jide Peters said, “This isn’t just a documentary series; it’s a cinematic journey, a weekly exploration into the heart of Nigeria’s transformative odyssey and economic drivers under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope.

“With the endorsement of the Presidency, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, and executive oversight from the Office of the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, this landmark project is poised to amplify Nigeria’s powerful emergence as Africa’s undeniable innovation and economic powerhouse.”

He said, “ANNIH S2 is more than a documentary series; it is a vibrant tapestry woven from public and private sector triumphs, blending exclusive, candid interviews with grassroots storytelling and profound policy insights. Each compelling 30-minute episode promises to captivate an estimated 300 million viewers globally.”

Speaking about the ANNIH, Chairman of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma said, “We are supporting this New Nigeria Project. It is the best. Let everybody support this system that the present government is talking about buying made in Nigeria products. Buying made in Nigeria products is the only way to move this country forward”.

In the same vein, the CEO of BOI, Dr Olasupo Olusi, stated that, “I Am looking forward to a Nigeria where every young person in this country believes that this country would work for them. We must make sure that we build the kind of Nigeria that we want to see. A NEW NIGERIA Is here.”

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi said, “We are seeing an investment in the future of not just our Children, but our grandchildren that is already beginning to manifest. Mr President is returning this country to prosperity. I am proud to be a Nigerian. A New Nigeria is indeed here”

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji encouraged Nigerians to support the new initiative and work to support the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “We are supporting and working with Mr President’s vision to actually banish poverty in Nigeria.” Adedeji added.