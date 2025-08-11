Allegations of Fraudulent UPTH Medical Report Rock Legal Battle 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A legal controversy is unfolding in the High Court of Rivers State, sitting in Port Harcourt, as allegations emerged that a key medical report used in a fundamental human rights case may have been fraudulently obtained.

The dispute centres around Livinus Eze (respondent), who is facing accusations from Hillary Chukwugozirim Anya (applicant), claiming he (respondent) hired military personnel to assault him (applicant).

Among the reliefs sought for by the applicant is a perpetual injunction restraining the respondent or his agents from further violating his fundamental human rights, trailing, harassing, embarrassing, arresting and unlawfully detaining him.

He also seeks an order awarding him N500million only, as general and exemplary damages against the respondent for unlawful violation of his constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

Charles Nwogu, representing Eze in Suit No: PHC/939/FHR/2024, publicly declared his intention to challenge the validity of the medical report, which Anya claims substantiates his injuries.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, on the issue, the respondent’s counsel stated the medical report, allegedly issued by the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), dated March, 12, 2024, is a fabrication.

Nwogu asserted that the doctor named in the report, Dr. Eramus Orage, who signed for the consultant does not exist within UPTH’s records, raising serious questions about the authenticity of the documentation.

He said: “Our investigation has revealed that this medical report was not generated by any legitimate medical professional at the hospital.”

Eze’s lawyer said he had taken steps to corroborate his claims, including filing inquiries with the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.

“Initial findings indicate that the report may not have been issued by the department at all, further complicating Anya’s case, which seeks damages amounting to N500 million.”

He added that another discrepancy was discovered in the letter from UPTH dated July, 17, 2025, addressed to the Principal Solicitor, Casey and Associates, Crystal Chambers, authenticating the medical report given to the applicant.

Nwogu alleged that investigation from the hospital revealed that the signature identified does not belong to Prof. Datonye D. Alasia, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, who purportedly signed for the Chief Medical Director.

Nwogu emphasised the need for judicial transparency, arguing that the misleading evidence could result in a grave miscarriage of justice.

The counsel restated that it is important that the attention of the judge, Justice D.G. Kio of High Court of Rivers State, is drawn to the purported medical report, as judgement is expected by September 30, 2025.

He warned: “If the court is misled by fraudulent evidence, it could issue a judgement that causes irreversible harm”.

In the suit, Anya maintained that he had been a victim of violence and intimidation, insisting that the medical report is legitimate.

However, Nwogu’s team is prepared to contest these claims vigorously, seeking to not only clear Eze’s name, but also hold those responsible for the alleged fraud accountable.