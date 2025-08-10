Police: Sowore Arrested for Criminal Offences, Wasn’t Tortured in Custody

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has clarified that the recent arrest of human rights activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, was based on credible and corroborated allegations including forgery, cyberstalking, and other offences currently under active investigation.



The Force also dismissed widespread claims that he was tortured while in custody.

In a detailed statement issued yesterday, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, said Sowore’s arrest complied with all legal and constitutional protocols and that his rights were fully upheld throughout the process.



“The arrest was effected in full compliance with extant legal provisions, and with strict adherence to constitutional safeguards, due process, and the rights of the suspect,” Adejobi stated.

He further disclosed that Sowore was released on bail within the 48-hour window mandated by the Nigerian Constitution, specifically citing Section 35(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). According to the statement, Sowore has been informed of the allegations against him and is expected to appear in court soon to face the charges in a “lawful and transparent judicial process.”



The police also debunked viral claims that Sowore was tortured in custody, describing such reports as “false and grossly misleading.” The statement emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for torture, in line with the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, and relevant international human rights obligations.



Regarding the viral image showing Sowore with a bandaged arm, the police clarified that the bandage was part of his personal belongings prior to his arrest. Nonetheless, the Inspector-General of Police ordered an internal investigation to determine how Sowore was able to access it while in custody, particularly after he declined independent medical evaluation by police medical teams on two separate occasions—August 7 and August 8, 2025.

“These refusals are officially documented,” the police said, adding that while Sowore had the right to decline examination, it was important to note that opportunities for independent medical review were provided and rejected.

The police also defended the legality of Sowore’s detention, stating that it was sanctioned by a valid remand order from a competent court of jurisdiction.

DCP Adejobi cautioned the media, civil society, and the public against sensationalising the issue, warning that disinformation—especially when politically motivated—can undermine public trust and ongoing investigations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the protection of human rights, respect for the rule of law, and the pursuit of justice without fear or favour. No individual—regardless of their status, influence, or social media reach—is above the law,” the statement concluded.