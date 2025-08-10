Military Engages Retirees Over Delayed Payment Gratuities, Reaffirms Commitment to Veterans’ Welfare

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Military Pension Board (MPB) has said that it has taken concrete steps to address the grievances of military pensioners following a recent peaceful protest by engaging concerned retirees over delayed payment of their gratuities.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Military Pensions Board, Sqn Ldr Aliyu Mohammed, weekend also reaffirmed the board’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and dignity of all Nigerian military retirees.

According to him, “The Board continues to place the highest regard on the sacrifices of veterans and remains resolute in ensuring that their entitlements are administered with fairness, accuracy and transparency.

“In recent weeks, some voluntary retirees expressed concerns over unpaid entitlements. While several of the listed claims fell outside the jurisdiction of the MPB, the gratuity component, being within the Board’s mandate, was given immediate attention.

“In line with his open-door policy and proactive leadership approach, the Chairman of the MPB, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu, invited the concerned retirees to a roundtable discussion at the Board’s headquarters in Abuja on the 6th and 8th of August 2025.”

He stated that the meetings, which were attended by the Chairman, the Directors of Army, Navy and Air Force Pensions, as well as other senior officers, were elaborate and highly interactive.

He stressed that the retirees were taken through the step-by-step process of how their gratuities were calculated, with clarifications provided on all queries raised during the sessions.

The transparent exchange, he said, not only addressed the specific concerns of the attendees but also helped strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the Board and the veteran community.

The Board, Mohammed noted, encourages all retirees to continue to channel any concerns through the official communication platforms, assuring them that all matters within its purview will be addressed promptly and transparently.

He stated that under his leadership and guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Board remains steadfast in fostering inclusiveness, accountability, and a higher standard of service delivery to Nigeria’s retired servicemen and women.

Adamu assured them that veterans’ voices not only matter but his administration remains open, proactive and dedicated to upholding the dignity and welfare of Nigeria’s retired servicemen and women.