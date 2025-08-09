Nigerians Must Use Issued US Visa in Compliance with Law, Says Envoy

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The United States government has said that visas issued to Nigerian travellers must be used in accordance with the law.

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Wills, affirmed this yesterday in Abuja at a parley with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, to strengthen bilateral cooperation with focus on ensuring compliance with U.S. visa regulations and improving the flow of accurate information to Nigerian travelllers.

At the dialogue, Ambassador Wills stated that visa compliance was critical to maintaining trust and ensuring continued ease of travel between the two countries.

He clarified that the recent changes were not intended to restrict Nigerians from obtaining visas but to ensure that the visa process was respected and that international travel remained secure and orderly.

“The U.S. values its relationship with Nigeria. Visas are vital tools for education, business, and cultural exchange. But it is essential they are used in accordance with our laws,” Wills said.

He warned that overstaying visas or providing false information during applications could result in serious consequences, including outright visa revocation or permanent bans.

He stressed that visa compliance was critical to maintaining trust and ensuring continued ease of travel between the two countries, saying that new measures introduced by the U.S. Embassy were part of a broader global review of visa systems under the new U.S. administration, aimed at closing security vulnerabilities and ensuring applicants were thoroughly vetted.

“The majority of Nigerians follow the rules, and we welcome them. Our goal is simply to ensure that the few who don’t undermine opportunities for the many who do.

“We want to make sure those coming to the U.S. are doing so for the right reasons and will return when they are supposed to. This helps protect the integrity of the immigration system,” Wills said.

In his remarks, Idris thanked the US ambassador for his continued engagement and emphasised the need for open communication between Nigeria and the US on issues that affect Nigerian citizens, particularly those related to travel, education, business, and tourism.

“Nigeria is a globally acknowledged country of travellers, and because of our deep ties with the United States, it’s important we continue to engage, inform, and update our citizens on visa and consular matters,” Idris said.

The minister conceded that the recent changes to the U.S. visa system were not punitive but rather aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and national security in line with global trends and the evolving demands of consular services.

He also hinted that the National Orientation Agency had begun to sensitise Nigerians about the new U.S. visa procedures and encouraged continued collaboration between the Embassy and Nigerian authorities.

“This partnership is part of the New Hope Agenda—to strengthen global ties and provide Nigerians with the right tools and knowledge to navigate international systems effectively.

“As we foster mutual respect and better understanding, it will benefit both our countries and citizens. The future of Nigeria-U.S. relations remains strong, and we will keep working to make it even stronger,” Idris said.