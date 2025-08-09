Burna Boy, Asake Top Africa Nominees at 2025 MTV VMA’s

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The 2025 MTV Video Music Award nominations, announced August 5, have placed African stars firmly in the spotlight. Seven artists from across the continent received nods in the Best Afrobeats category, with Nigerian talent dominating the field.

Burna Boy and Asake are the most nominated African artists this year, with two mentions each. Burna Boy’s second nomination comes in the Video for Good category for his track “Higher.”

Others are Asake and Travis Scott’s collaborative hit “Active,” Burna Boy’s “TaTaTa” with Travis Scott, Rema’s emotional “Baby (Is It a Crime),” Tems and Asake’s “Get It Right,” and Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz’s “Piece of My Heart” among the standout nominees.

Singer Ayra Starr also received recognition with a nomination for MTV PUSH Performance of the Year, thanks to her stirring live version of “Last Heartbreak Song.”

Ghanaian artist Moliy also earned a nomination for her viral remix “Shake It to the Max (Fly),” featuring Jamaican acts Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea. South African pop sensation Tyla rounds out the category with “Push 2 Start,” a song that earned her not only a nod for Best Afrobeats but also a nomination for Best Choreography.

Globally, this year’s VMAs are stacked with heavyweights. Lady Gaga leads with 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Best Album for “Mayhem.” Bruno Mars follows closely with 11 nods, Kendrick Lamar has 10, and Sabrina Carpenter comes in with eight, boosted by the success of “Espresso.”

While neither Beyoncé nor Taylor Swift released new music videos this past year, they remain up for Artist of the Year, a category that honors overall impact rather than a specific visual.

The 2025 edition of the MTV VMAs which will air live from UBS Arena in New York on September 7 introduces two new categories, Best Country and Best Pop Artist, reflecting the show’s evolving reach. International genres continue to thrive, with Best Afrobeats, Best Latin and Best K-Pop firmly on the roster.

This year’s list also celebrates 33 first-time nominees. They range from rising stars like Alex Warren, Role Model and Sombr to legacy artists stepping into new genres. Other artists earning their first-ever nods include Mac Miller, Brent Faiyaz, Leon Thomas, Freddie Gibbs, Jordan Adetunji, Lay Bankz, Megan Moroney, and Zach Hood.