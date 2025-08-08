  • Friday, 8th August, 2025

Transfer News: Ndidi Completes €9.5m Besiktas Switch

Sport | 24 seconds ago

Nigeria and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, yesterday completed his €9.5million switch to Turkish giants Beşiktaş.

According to reports from Turkey, Ndidi is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bolster Beşiktaş’ as they seek to build a formidable squad ahead of next season.

Ndidi is expected to earn €4 million per season, excluding bonuses and image rights. Over the first three years, that amounts to €12 million, and should he stay for the fourth year, the total would rise to €16 million.

The move also ends Ndidi’s seven-year spell in England, where he became one of the Premier League’s most consistent defensive midfielders.

With an image shared on Soccernet.ng’s social media page, the deal was finalised following a successful medical and personal terms agreement in Istanbul earlier this week.

Ndidi’s contract includes a three-year base deal with an optional fourth year, potentially keeping him at the club until 2028.

