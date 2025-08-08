Stakeholders Move to Include Energy Efficiency in Education Curriculum

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





A group of experts are collaborating with relevant government agencies and stakeholders to ensure the inclusion of energy efficiency in school curriculum.

The experts made the disclosure in Abuja, Thursday, at a press conference to launch the NEXTGEN Energy Champions, with the theme, “Raising Africa’s next energy sustainability champions,” organised by Energy Savers Nigeria, in partnership with Seedbuilders and NIGENIUS.

Chief Executive Officer of NIGENUS Technologies, Kelechi Uchenna, said they would engage relevant stakeholders to include energy efficiency in school curriculum.

Uchenna stated, “We are going to start co-curricular first. But as we move on, then definitely engagements are going to be done with different bodies, like NERGC and the Federal Ministry of Education, to see how we can embed this into the curriculum because energy and sustainability is very, very important.”

National Project Coordinator, Energy Savers Nigeria, Adeniyi Adeboye, who read the text of the press conference, said, “For decades, Nigeria’s energy conversation has revolved around generation, transmission and distribution. While these are essential pillars, one area has consistently received less attention: energy efficiency.

“In a nation where demand frequently outstrips supply, the need to use energy more intelligently cannot be overstated. Energy efficiency is more than just switching off unused lights or appliances; it is about smart demand-side planning and management that can reduce energy costs for households, improve grid stability, and contribute to environmental sustainability.”

He stated that Energy Savers Nigeria believed the next generation held the key to embedding the culture of energy responsibility into the national DNA.

Through this initiative, he said, they were embarking on a mission to train, equip, and inspire young Nigerians to become advocates, innovators, and leaders in the field of energy efficiency and sustainability.

Adeboye stated, “The programme will commence here in Abuja with a pilot phase involving five selected secondary schools, each represented by ten students.

“After the successful completion of the Abuja pilot, the programme will be expanded across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, reaching schools in all 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

“Our goal is to create a network of student-led Energy Savers Clubs across the country, serving as hubs for energy education and sustainable action at the grassroots level.

“Our vision is clear: A Nigeria where energy efficiency is second nature.

“A generation of young Nigerians who understand that sustainability begins with small, deliberate actions.”

Founder, Seedionilders Innovation Hub, Olaoluwa Olorunnisomo, said, “About the next generation being efficient when it comes to energy, it’s really very important. And we’re taking the message not just to Nigeria; we’re going to spread it across Africa.”