  • Friday, 8th August, 2025

Over 600 Participants Gear up for Maiden Sports Camp in Ogun

Sport | 17 seconds ago

Students from the six South West states of Nigeria are set to participate in the inaugural sports camp organised by the Wamufat Youth Community Development Foundation (WYCDF), in collaboration with the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).

The seven-day camp will run from August 10 to 16, 2025, at the Agroterra Sports Complex in Joga-Orile, near Abeokuta, Ogun State. Over 600 students and Game Masters from Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo are expected to take part in the camp, which combines sports training, education with mentorship and personal development.

In a statement released by the foundation, preparations are in top gear for the event, which aims to empower young people through structured sports activities, values-based coaching, and wellness education. The programme will bring together coaches, games masters, facilitators, and volunteers to instill discipline, teamwork, and healthy living in participants.

The camp is to teach foundational techniques in sports such as athletics, basketball, football, golf, table tennis, tennis, and Ayo.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.