Over 600 Participants Gear up for Maiden Sports Camp in Ogun

Students from the six South West states of Nigeria are set to participate in the inaugural sports camp organised by the Wamufat Youth Community Development Foundation (WYCDF), in collaboration with the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).

The seven-day camp will run from August 10 to 16, 2025, at the Agroterra Sports Complex in Joga-Orile, near Abeokuta, Ogun State. Over 600 students and Game Masters from Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo are expected to take part in the camp, which combines sports training, education with mentorship and personal development.

In a statement released by the foundation, preparations are in top gear for the event, which aims to empower young people through structured sports activities, values-based coaching, and wellness education. The programme will bring together coaches, games masters, facilitators, and volunteers to instill discipline, teamwork, and healthy living in participants.

The camp is to teach foundational techniques in sports such as athletics, basketball, football, golf, table tennis, tennis, and Ayo.