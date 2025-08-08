2027: Olawepo-Hashim Welcomes Atiku, Jonathan, Obi to PDP Presidential Primary

•Says he’s ready to slug it out with them

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





Former presidential candidate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has welcomed the speculated return of former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, to the forthcoming presidential primary of the party.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mahmoud, Olawepo-Hashim welcomed the potential contenders, declaring, “The more, the merrier.”

According to him, “If Jonathan, Atiku, Obi and others wish to contest, they should be welcomed. Let the best ideas and visions emerge through fair competition. That is how to build a party of the future.”

The presidential aspirant insisted that far from weakening the party, a competitive and transparent presidential primary would reawaken PDP’s legacy as a truly democratic party.

He stated, “The PDP was never meant to be an exclusive club. From day one, it was designed to be a national platform, a big umbrella for all shades of opinion, ideology, and aspiration.”

Reflecting on the party’s formation in 1998, Olawepo-Hashim recalled how a journalist in the publicity subcommittee, where he served as secretary under the chairmanship of the late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, proposed the umbrella symbol, now one of Nigeria’s most iconic political emblems.

He stated, “We had giants of Nigeria’s political class under one roof. Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, Chief Solomon Lar, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Chief Melford Okilo, Prof. Jubril Aminu, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and many others, all men who could have been good president.

“Yet some dropped their initial ambition as things developed, while others went ahead and submitted themselves to a fair contest in Jos in 1999, which Obasanjo eventually won.”

Olawepo-Hashim emphasised that it was free and fair internal democracy that gave PDP its strength in its early years, not backdoor consensus or gatekeeping politics.

He hailed the inclusive leadership of the party’s interim chairman at the time, Chief Solomon Lar, who kept the doors wide open for all.

“Those who feared competition quietly exited the founding process. But we pressed on, and Nigeria benefitted,” the aspirant said.