Otuaro Warns against Payment of Money for PAP Scholarship

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has expressed concern over complaints that some PAP stakeholders are allegedly collecting money from unsuspecting applicants for the programme’s ongoing scholarship application process for the 2025/2026 academic session.

He has therefore, warned against the alleged fraudulent act and reiterated that the PAP scholarship application process for undergraduate and post-graduate programmes is free and money exchange for services was not allowed.

He spoke during the opening ceremony of the third batch of the three-day strategic Leadership, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Mediation Training organised by the PAP for its stakeholders in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, yesterday.

Otuaro said that information at his disposal indicated that some unscrupulous characters were allegedly collecting money from the parents and guardians of potential scholarship beneficiaries with all kinds of assurances.

The administrator also urged potential beneficiaries to resist payment of any amount of money to anybody for the scholarship.

He urged those qualified to apply through PAP portal and await the response of the office assuring the public that the process would be fairly carried out.

He described the alleged dishonest act as regrettable and unacceptable as it taints the integrity of the scholarship application process.

Otuaro stressed that the scholarship scheme was designed to increase the Niger Delta youths’ access to higher education and enhance human capital development in the area.

He restated his resolve to ensure a transparent process in the management of the scholarship and ensure that the purpose of the scheme is not derailed by unscrupulous individuals.

He cautioned those involved in the alleged illicit activity to desist from it, stressing that anybody caught trying to divert the laudable project for extortionist activities would be dealt with.

He assured the public that the PAP would not allow anyone to compromise the integrity of the scholarship application process.

“I have received reports alleging some stakeholders collect money from applicants, parents and guardians with fake promises concerning the ongoing scholarship application process for the 2025/2026 academic year.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the scholarship application process is free. No one should collect money from anybody; nobody should encourage someone to collect or give money to anybody for the scholarship exercise. It is free.

“The scholarship programme is a deliberate scheme for our people for a better tomorrow, it is not for our today. My leadership is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability even in the management of the scholarship award process,” he said.