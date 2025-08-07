Nigerian Coast Guard Petitions, Condemns Arrest of Members By Nigerian Navy

Emma Okonji





The proposed Nigerian Coast Guard has condemned the recent arrest of its members in AkwaIbom State, describing the action as a violation of the rights of the individuals.

Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Jubilee at IkotAbasi Local Government Area of AkwaIbomState, arrested nine suspects over allegations of carrying out illegal maritime activities in the state.

It lamented the action of the Nigerian Navy, saying it was not only unlawful but also counterproductive to the efforts of the government to improve security around the waterways.

In a petition to the Director, Navy Affairs Department, Federal Ministry of Defence, Ship House OlusegunObasanjo Way, and signed by Capt. O.E. Adeniran, the Coast Guard noted that the establishment bill of the Nigerian Coast Guard has passed second reading in the Senate and is awaiting third reading, which is the final process.

In the petition copied to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief of Defence Staff; Chairman Senate Committee on Marine and Transport; Chairman Provisional Council of the proposed Nigeria Coast Guard, the Coast Guard called for immediate and unconditional release of their members arrested by the Nigerian Navy.

It also called on the Nigerian Navy as a disciplined and regimented force committed to the supremacy of the constitution, to immediately cease and desist from further arrests.

It therefore called on the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and prosecute offenders.

“We believe that the establishment of the Nigerian Coast Guard will go a long way in improving the security of our waterways and ensuring the safety of our citizens. It is, therefore, imperative that all stakeholders work together to make this a reality,” they stated.

Also in a statement, the Coast Guard said the actions taken by the Nigerian Navy, did not only disregard the rights of the individuals involved but also undermined the principle of due process and respect for the rule of law.

“It is essential to emphasise that the establishment of the Nigerian Coast Guard is a legitimate endeavour aimed at enhancing maritime security and safeguarding the nation’s waters.

“As we navigate through this unfortunate blunder, it is imperative for all branches of the armed forces to exercise prudence and ensure that such incidents do not recur again.

“Respect for individual freedoms and the recognition of emerging organisations like the Nigerian Coast Guard are pivotal in fostering a harmonious and inclusive society.

“Let us stand united in upholding the rights of all citizens to organise and operate within the bounds of the law, free from unwarranted suspicion or interference. Together, we can build a stronger and more resilient nation that honours the aspirations and endeavours of its people,” they stated.

Responding to the Coast Guard, Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adams Aliu, told newsmen that the arrest was legal.

“It is an enforcement of the Federal Government Official Gazette signed on the 28 Aug. 2013, as enshrined in the criminal code Act. Cap. C38 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004,” Aliu said.