NGO, CEWHIN Mobilise Stakeholders on Prevention of GBV

James Sowole in Abeokuta





A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN) in conjunction with the Ford Foundation, yesterday, mobilised stakeholders, including religious, community, trade and youth leaders on action needed to prevent Gender Based Violence Against Women and Girls (GB -VAWG) in the society.

The stakeholders converged on the Sanusi Hall of St Sebastian Cathedral Catholic Church, Talbot Road, Ijebu Ode, where they discussed various forms of violence against women and girls, the causes and ways to prevent occurrences.

The project, which drew participants from various groups of the society, was executed under Partnership for Enhanced VAW/G Prevention Among Religious and Traditional Stakeholders in Ogun and Osun States, Nigeria.

Specifically, the participants were drawn from women groups, artisans groups, religious groups comprising representatives of Federation of Muslims Women Association (FOMWAN), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Community Development Association (CDA) and National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs).

Stakeholders said one of the ways to prevent Gender Based Violence Against Women and Girl Child, is for people to kick-start a campaign against in primary and secondary schools, particularly to educate children on their sex rights.

Proffering measures, the FOMWAN representative, AlhajaKudiratRabiu who is the immediate past Amirah encouraged parents to desist from what she described as “the tradition of silence” when there is an abuse of girls, child or women.

Also, persons living with disability appealed to the Ogun State governor to sign into law Bill to protect PLWDs.

According to them, many people take advantage of persons with disabilities, knowing that people wouldn’t believe them when they report GBV.

Stakeholders, including Chairman Ijebu North East Zonal CDA, Mr. OluAkinsanya, Vice Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria Mr. AdeyemiAdeola and the CAN Secretary, Rev. Joseph Balogun, said parents particularly, women should train their children how to be responsible.

Stakeholders also recommended that parents should watch what their children are doing on their phones particularly on social media so that they would not be exposed to harmful messages on social media.

They also recommended parents and community leaders should desist from pleading for perpetrators of GBV by allowing the law to take its course.

They also encourage parents to inculcate moral habits, a fear of God in their children, while also calling on religious leaders to continue doing the same when preaching and desist from using victims who speak as points of reference during any sermon in churches or Mosques and at all levels.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of CEWHIN, Mrs. AtinukeOdukoya, said the organisation now wanted emphasis to be shifted to prevention of GBV and not corrective action.

According to her, GBV is preventable and must not be allowed to take place in a reasonable society.

She said, “GBV is not only unacceptable but also preventable, and that focus should shift from response to prevention, communities should create safe environments where GBV is not tolerated.”

She admitted that GBV can take many forms, including physical, sexual, emotional, and verbal abuse, disclosing that statistics show that more women and girls are affected, often due to power imbalances.

The Executive Director noted that the reason for the town hall meeting is to seek the support of community leaders, religious leaders, and organisations to provide support services, raise awareness, and encourage dialogue to prevent GBV.

Odukoya said, “The major message is the fact that gender-based violence is not acceptable and that it is preventable. People need to begin to think of how do we prevent?

Also speaking, Chairman of CDAs, OluAkinsanya with other community leaders, vowed to step up sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in the state.

He acknowledged that GBV is a societal issue that requires collective action, urging community members to report cases of GBV to public authorities and advocating for regulations on social media to prevent the spread of harmful content.