Dangote Cement  Bags  Company of the Year Award

The continent’s biggest cement manufacturing company, the Dangote Cement Plc, has added to its numerous accolades as it has been given the Cement Company of the Year award at the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Abuja for its support to the real estate in Africa.

Dangote Cement Plc was one of the sponsors of the four-day housing exhibition that ended last Friday where 21 countries and 40,000 exhibitors were said to have participated.

Presenting the award on behalf of the organisers of the show, Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, who was represented by his Deputy, Idris Mohammed Gobir, described the Dangote Cement as a household name and the pride of Africa.

According to him, Dangote Cement has supported Nigerian economy through job creation and philanthropy, among others.

The Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Ahmad Musa Dangiwa, also lauded Dangote Cement Plc for its contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy, urging the company to join hands with government in bridging the gap of Housing deficit in the country.

Speaking, the Coordinator of the Show, Festus Adebayo, said that the housing deficit in the country can be mitigated through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

He said: “Innovation and collaboration are top priorities for us, given the rapid technological advancements in housing construction, financing and system improvements.”

Adebayo noted that said he was optimistic that the partnership with Dangote Cement Plc would help address the narrative of housing shortfall in the country.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, (NBRRI), Prof. Samson Duna, said: “Dangote cement dominates the Nigeria and West Africa markets in respect of patronage and is doing well. Dangote Cement stands for standard and quality. Thumbs up for Dangote cement.”

Speaking at the company’s Special Day, the National Sales Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Dolapo Alli, said: “Addressing housing issues requires collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, private developers, non-profits, and communities. The government can adopt public-private partnerships (PPPs) to support mass housing initiatives.

“Through PPP models, the government may initiate the construction of new estates, while companies and firms in the building and construction sector can be granted tax waivers and credits to facilitate the financing of new and affordable housing developments.”