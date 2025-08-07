Anambra Guber: I’ll Tackle Deficiencies in Insecurity, Education, Infrastructure, Says PDP Candidate 

OnyebuchiEzigbo in Abuja





The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, Chief Jude Ezenwafor has promised to address challenges in the area of insecurity, education, infrastructure and commerce if elected.

He said that he will reduce the tax burden imposed on citizens of state to promote business growth.

Speaking yesterday during an interactive session with some journalists under the auspices of League of Anambra Journalists in Abuja (LAJA), the PDP governorship candidate said: “In Anambra State today there are challenges of insecurity and everyone is concerned about. I intend to adopt a more result – oriented strategy to tackle it.”

He said the people of the state are groaning over what he described as over-taxation which is crippling businesses and further impoverishing the populace.

He also said that his administration will promote investment by ensuring greater easy of doing business.

In addition, Ezenwafor said he will galvanize the energies and potentials of notable indigenes of the state to boost investment and economy.

He wondered why the state government has failed to look into the disproportionate hike in the cost air ticket for airlines bringing in passengers through the Anambra airport which he said is often higher than that of nearby airports.

The candidate who is still recuperating from a near-fatal injury from a recent attempt on his life in Abuja, said that only saved from being killed.

Speaking about the incident, Ezenwafor said that he encountered armed men who unleashed gun shots on him shortly after he left the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and stopped by to buy bitter cola from a roadside hawker.

On his chances at the poll, the PDP candidate said that he holds a surprise package for his opponents in the election, adding that contrary to insinuations about his capability, he has made quite an appreciable impact in business, politics and governance.

He further said that having been part of elections for years, he is confident that he will emerge victorious in the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

The candidate who described himself as the “Onowu” and the “Political Prophet” said: “My election plan is highly coded and is so unique that by the time I win, others will need to me for tutorials on how to contest elections,” he said.

He noted that in the history of PDP, there was never a governorship primary election without series of petitions and court cases trailing it, especially in Anambra state but that in this instance, he emerged in a seamless primary election without a single petition.

When asked his view about the zoning system in Anambra state which seems to favour the incumbent governor and other contestants from Anambra South as against himself being from Anambra Central, he said that it was APGA that adopted the current zoning system adding that PDP did consent to it.

In addition, the candidate that in all the previous governorship elections in Anambra state, candidates from different zones had always participated

He said that his emergence as the PDP was more of a divine call and that it is not disruptive in anyway.

According to him, though he does not consider the election as a do or die affair, he will nonetheless give his best fight for it.

“I am not desperate about it. I do not see the governorship election as a do or die affair. But I will give my best to it and if at the end of the contest and our people chooses another person as their choice, I will accept their decision.

“However, if there is a flaw in the process I will not hesitate to go to court to seek redress,” he said.