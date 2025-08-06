Multi-Plan Pathway College Awards ₦8m Scholarships to Outstanding Students

Funmi Ogundare

Multi-Plan Pathway College (MPC), Lekki, a sixth form institution, has awarded over ₦8 million in full scholarships to three outstanding students from Lagoon School and Whitesands School, as part of its commitment to academic excellence and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

The beneficiaries, Ugonna Bede-Nwokoye, Oyindamola Apampa, and Nnoli Finbar, were selected through a rigorous competitive examination process for their academic potential, discipline, and leadership qualities.

The scholarships, awarded recently, cover tuition and access to MPC’s internationally recognised pre-university programmes, including Cambridge A-Levels, University Foundation, SAT, IELTS, and TOEFL preparation.

“This scholarship recognises students who not only excel academically but also demonstrate strong character, leadership potential, and a genuine commitment to personal growth. At MPC, we believe in preparing students for life, not just university,” said Mary Agbu, Managing Director of MPC.

He stated that MPC’s approach to education, extends beyond the classroom, offering a nurturing environment focused on character development, critical thinking, and personal growth.

“With small class sizes and a student-centered culture, MPC provides tailored guidance to help students thrive, not just in university, but in life.”

He stated that the college plans to expand its scholarship programme in the coming years to reach even more talented students across Nigeria, further establishing itself as a hub for academic excellence and future leadership.

Multi-Plan Pathway College has built strong international partnerships with top institutions in the UK, US, Canada, Europe and Africa – including direct placements into Pan-Atlantic University (Nigeria), Ashesi University (Ghana), Lancaster University, Ghana, University of Alberta (Canada), DePaul University (USA), University of Navarre (Spain), and Queen’s University Belfast (UK), among others.

“Our role is to walk alongside each student, whether they’re confident about their future or still figuring it out. Education should be both a compass and a catalyst,” said Tolu Adepoju, College Director.

For many families, the scholarship represents more than academic opportunity, it’s life-changing.

“Receiving the news that my son not only did well, but earned a full scholarship, was one of the most joyful and humbling moments for us,” said Ada Mildred Nnoli, mother of awardee Nnoli Finbar. “In a season marked by financial constraints, this is truly a dream come true for our family.”