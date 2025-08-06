Insurance, Pension Stakeholders to Deliberate on Strengthening Sectors’ Framework

Ebere Nwoji

Issues bothering on “Strengthening Pension And Insurance Framework For Better Economy,” will form the thrust of discussions at the 10th edition of Insurance and Pension Conference organised by the National Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos.

The conference scheduled for September 16th, will be chaired by a veteran insurance practitioner and former Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas.

The Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Kunle Ahmed; the President, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mr. Christopher Bajowa, among others have confirmed their attendance at the event.

‎Other stakeholders expected at the event are financial sector stakeholders, government agencies, trade union organisations such as Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Trade Union Congress, students, advocacy groups and civil society organisations .

‎The keynote speaker, Olatunde Amolegbe is a past president, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. He is a Fellow of the Institute with well over 23 years of cognitive industry practice in Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, Asset/Portfolio Management, Securities Trading and Investment Analysis & Research.

‎Commenting on the conference, the NAIPE chairperson, Mrs Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, said the theme of the conference was apt as it would avail stakeholders the opportunity to analyse the various frameworks guiding the insurance and pension sectors, while proffering solutions to challenges that have hindered smooth implementations of these frameworks.