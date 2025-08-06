Babangida Launches local Security Production Facility Vinicius International in Nigeria

Vinicius International has officially commenced local production of security hardware in Nigeria, a move poised to significantly reduce Africa’s dependence on imported defence equipment. The company, fully licensed under the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), has established an armoured vehicle assembly line and integrated surveillance solutions hub in Abuja, creating what industry experts describe as a major milestone for indigenous security manufacturing.

Saifullahi Babangida, Chief Executive Officer of the Vinicious Group, parent company of Vinicius International, described the development as a turning point for Africa’s defence capacity. “Africa has the expertise, talent and determination to secure itself,” Babangida said. “This facility is about more than hardware—it is about sovereignty, jobs and building the skills required to protect our nations using African solutions.”

The new facility is launching at a critical time for Africa’s defence sector. Military expenditure on the continent surged to $51.6 billion in 2023—a 22 per cent increase in just one year—yet more than 95 per cent of Africa’s security hardware continues to be imported from countries such as Russia, China, the United States and major European suppliers. This dependence often exposes governments to supply chain delays and fluctuating geopolitical priorities, with heavy consequences for national security.

Vinicius International seeks to change that equation. Its operations in Abuja will assemble tactical armoured vehicles designed for African terrain and security conditions while integrating advanced surveillance and unmanned aerial systems tailored for local realities. The company is also investing in training through its Advanced Security Command and Control (ASCC) division, equipping security personnel with the technical skills to deploy and maintain modern systems.

The company has already demonstrated its capacity at scale. In January 2024, it delivered more than 1,000 armoured vehicles to Nigerian security forces, signalling what industry observers have called “a decisive step towards security self-reliance.” Beyond hardware, Vinicius offers integrated surveillance and access control solutions, UAV procurement, and logistics support, providing government agencies with one-stop capabilities rarely available from local suppliers.

The impact extends beyond Nigeria’s borders. With insecurity rising across West and Central Africa, and defence budgets expanding in countries such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Abuja facility is expected to serve as a regional production hub. “Africa’s need for reliable, locally built security hardware has never been greater,” said a senior security analyst in Abuja. “Vinicius is bridging a capability gap that has persisted for decades.”

For Vinicius, localisation is not merely a business strategy but a vision of sovereignty. By assembling vehicles, integrating systems, and training personnel locally, the company is creating jobs, building technical expertise and retaining value within African economies. Babangida emphasised this vision, noting: “Every vehicle we build and every system we deploy brings us closer to a secure future driven by African solutions and African hands.”

Looking ahead, Vinicius International plans to expand its Nigerian operations into a broader West African industrial base and is opening doors for partnerships with international manufacturers seeking entry into African markets. These collaborations are expected to accelerate technology transfer and strengthen Africa’s long-term defence capacity.

Closing the launch event, Babangida reaffirmed the company’s mission: “This is just the beginning. Africa’s security future must be built in Africa, by Africans and for Africans—and we are proud to be leading that transformation.”