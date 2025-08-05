Super Falcons Victory Will Attract More Girls to Football, Says Sam Okwaraji Foundation Scribe

The Secretary of Samuel Okwaraji Foundation, Chidozie Achonwa, has described the recent WAFCON victory by the Super Falcons as a testament that the girl-child can perform well in any field of human endeavor when given the necessary encouragement and support.

He stressed that the victory will ensure more female participation in football.

The Okwaraji Foundation scribe stated this when he appeared on a Federal Radio of Nigeria (FRCN) Programme held at the Radio House, Garki, Abuja.

The Super Falcons a fortnight ago came from two goals down to defeat hosts Lionesses of Morocco to lift the trophy a record 10th time.

Achonwa said that the Nigerian ladies deserve all the commendations for doing the country proud in the continental showpiece.

According to him, the victory is a clarion call on government at all levels and corporate organisations to pay more attention to sports development among the girl-child because they’ve shown that they have what it takes to put the country’s name in the world sports map.

“First of all, I must give kudos to the Super Falcons for doing the country proud in Morocco. Their determination even when they were two goals down is an evidence of the ‘never die’ attitude of an average Nigerian and I urge them to keep it up.

“There’s no doubt that this victory will help reduce the stereotype among parents that football is not for girls and having seen the huge reward they got from President Bola Tinubu, they’ll now start encouraging their female children, knowing fully well that they can become bread winners of their family through football.

On how sports in the country can move forward, he advocated a comprehensive grassroots football development. “There is no denying the fact that grassroots sports development is what the country need now to change the narratives about poor performances of our athletes at international competitions.

“Experience has shown that in all parts of the world, especially in Europe and America, grassroots sports development is the way to go and that was why we are organizing the forthcoming Sam Okwaraji tournament which is not only to immortalize this great Nigerian but to discover and nurture talented young players that will in future do the country proud in the round leather game,” he concluded.