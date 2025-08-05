REAN, NEMSA Partner on Safe Use of Renewable Energy

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) has said it is working on a strategic move to strengthen collaboration on standardisation, safety, and quality assurance within Nigeria’s fast-growing renewable energy sector with the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA)

This was disclosed when the REAN delegation, led by its President, Mr. Ayo Ademilola visited the Managing Director and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Aliyu Tukur, alongside NEMSA’s management team and technical officers in Abuja.

In his opening remarks, Ademilola said REAN was committed to promoting strict adherence to standards and safe practices across the renewable energy industry, according to a statement by NEMSA’s Head Communications & Protocol, Ama Umoren.

He noted that the association, which brings together over 300 stakeholders including developers, service providers, researchers, and equipment manufacturers, was actively working to harmonise local and international standards for the Nigerian market.

The visit provided an opportunity for REAN to formally introduce its Standardization Working Group and to seek NEMSA’s support in setting up a liaison desk that will serve as a dedicated channel for coordination, inspections, certifications, and information sharing.

REAN also invited NEMSA to participate in its upcoming Energy Access Roadshow — a state-to-state sensitisation campaign aimed at educating practitioners and the public on safe renewable energy practices and compliance requirements.

Also speaking, the NEMSA boss reaffirmed the agency’s statutory role in enforcing technical standards, testing and certifying electrical installations, and ensuring the safety of all electricity supply services nationwide.

He commended REAN’s proactive approach and disclosed that NEMSA was already collaborating with other regulatory bodies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigeria Customs Service to tackle the influx of substandard products and unqualified installers.