Kogi Health Commissioner:  Breastfeeding Fundamental Aspect of Motherhood 

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adeiza, has described as a fundamental aspect of motherhood that has been a cornerstone of human development for centuries.

Adeiza stated that through collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency KPHCDA, the state has achieved an impressive rate of 32 percent compliance in breastfeeding and child malnutrition has reduced considerably.



He explained that breastfeeding: “is a natural act is more than just feeding; it’s a profound expression of love, care, and nurturing those benefits both mother and child in countless ways.”

Dr. Adeiza disclosed this while speaking at a press conference to commemorate the 2025 Breastfeeding Day at his office in Lokoja.



The Commissioner noted that Breast milk is often referred to as liquid gold, and for good reason. It’s packed with nutrients, antibodies, and hormones that are perfectly tailored to meet the needs of a growing baby.

“Breastfeeding has been shown to reduce the risk of infections, allergies, and diseases in infants, while also promoting healthy brain development and a strong bond between mother and child.

“For mothers, breastfeeding offers numerous benefits as well. It helps with postpartum recovery by reducing bleeding and promoting uterine contractions. It also lowers the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

“The importance and benefits of breastmilk is so great that makes the whole world to declare in 1990, at Innocenti every first week of August to be a World Breastfeeding – Week to enlighten and educate ourselves about the benefits”, he stressed.

He added that despite these benefits, breastfeeding is not without its challenges, stressing that many mothers face difficulties with latching, milk supply, and societal pressures that can make breastfeeding a struggle.