Infrastructure Devt: NSE President Seeks Stronger Nigeria–Japan Economic Ties 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Oguntala, has called on the federal government to strengthen its strategic partnership with the Government of Japan to boost infrastructure development in Nigeria.

A statement from the engineering body said Oguntala made the call during the commissioning of the state-of-the-art road construction and maintenance equipment donated by the Japanese government in Abuja.

She emphasised that sustained collaboration between Nigeria and Japan could unlock valuable opportunities in technology transfer, capacity building, and enhanced infrastructure delivery.

Oguntala noted that such partnerships are crucial in achieving long-term national development goals, particularly in engineering-driven sectors. “It is vital that we work together toward shared objectives that benefit both countries,” she said.

The NSE President also commended President Bola Tinubu, for adopting strategic collaborations as a pathway to infrastructure renewal.

She urged the current administration to further deepen such alliances, especially in sectors where innovation and engineering expertise are needed the most.

“President Tinubu’s approach to development through global partnerships is commendable, and I encourage even deeper engagements for broader national impact,” she added.

Speaking on the importance of road infrastructure, the NSE president described it as the backbone of economic growth, enabling connectivity, trade, and access to essential services.

She noted that the newly commissioned equipment was not just machinery, but a symbol of progress and a commitment to excellence in Nigeria’s infrastructure delivery.

In her closing remarks, the NSE President expressed appreciation to the Japanese government for its continued support and charged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) with the responsibility of ensuring proper use and maintenance of the equipment.

“FERMA must ensure that the assets are put to optimal use and maintained in accordance with international standards to maximise their impact,” she stressed.