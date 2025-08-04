I’ll Serve Only One Term of Four Yrs If Votes President, Obi Reaffirms

*Declares forty-eight months enough for any focused, prepared leader to make impact

*Cites examples of celebrated one-term presidents across the globe

*It’s a lie, you have record of broken promises, political inconsistency, presidency fires back

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Amid the growing scepticism over the declaration by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, that he would serve for only a term of four years, he has vowed that his word would be his bond.

According to him, history would remain evidence that positive legacies are in favour of leaders who stay shorter in office.

But the presidency has described as deceitful, Obi’s pledge of one term of four years, saying he’s known as having record of broken promises and political inconsistency.

Writing on his X handle, Obi noted that, “One of the greatest American Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures as a model of principled leadership. Another iconic figure.

”John F. Kennedy, did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations.

“In Africa, Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as President of South Africa, despite immense public pressure to stay longer,” Obi stressed.

He continued: “His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self. Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it.

“Longevity in office is not a mark of success. Rather, it is purposeful, accountable service – however brief – that defines true statesmanship. It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: ‘I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct.

“I am fully aware that the decay in our society has made trust one of the scarcest and most sceptically viewed commodities. Many Nigerians, understandably, no longer take politicians at their word. But even in this climate of cynicism, there are still a few whose actions have matched their words – whose integrity is built on verifiable precedent.

“Recently, I became aware of two statements aimed, albeit indirectly, at my vow to serve only a single four-year term. One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn’t be believed. Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“I understand the basis of their scepticism. They are judging me by their own standards, where political promises are made to be broken. But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth. I have a verifiable track record that speaks louder than speculation.

“In my political life, my word is my bond. When I entered politics in Anambra State, I made clear and measurable promises to the people: to improve education and healthcare, to open up rural areas through road construction, and to manage public funds with prudence.

“I fulfilled each of those promises without deviation. I did not swear by a shrine, nor have I been certified mentally unstable as a result of honouring my word.

“My vow to serve only one term of four years is a solemn commitment, rooted in my conviction that purposeful, transparent leadership does not require an eternity.

“If making such a promise qualifies me for psychiatric evaluation, then we may as well question the mental fitness of those who framed our Constitution, which clearly stipulates a four-year renewable tenure.

“I maintain without equivocation: if elected, I will not spend a day longer than four years in office. In fact, I believe that service should be impactful, not eternal.

“We must rebuild trust in our country. I have dedicated my public life to demonstrating that leadership with integrity is not a myth. I have done it before, and I do not intend to betray that trust under any circumstances.

“Forty-eight months is enough for any leader who is focused and prepared to make a meaningful difference. In that time, I intend not merely to make an impression, but to deliver on concrete promises.

“To sanitise our governance system, tackle insecurity through effective and accountable use of national resources, prioritise education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, catalyse small businesses as engines of growth, and combat corruption with unflinching resolve.

“Above all, I will dedicate myself to transforming Nigeria from a consuming nation into a productive one, where agriculture, technology, and manufacturing replace rent-seeking and waste as our national anchors.

“These are not utopian dreams. They are realistic, actionable goals that are achievable within four years,” the former Anambra State governor said.

Reacting, the presidency in a social media post by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency faulted Obi’s credibility and fitness to lead a complex nation like Nigeria.

In a post shared on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, last night, Onanuga wrote: “Peter Obi, the liar, is exposed again. You’re neither a Mandela nor a Lincoln or a Kennedy. You sound as if you have never held an elected office before.

“You sought re-election as Anambra Governor in 2010 and narrowly won courtesy of a divided opposition. Why didn’t you walk away after only one term in office?”

The presidential media aide further criticised Obi’s performance as governor, asking: “After serving two terms, did Anambra look like a state that has been transformed?

“If you couldn’t transform a small Anambra after eight years, is there a guarantee that you’ll do anything significant under four years as President of a complex and complicated Nigeria?”

Onanuga also recalled Obi’s earlier vow not to defect from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the party on whose platform he was twice elected governor, before ultimately decamping.

He argued that these past contradiction cast doubt on Obi’s credibility.

“You talk about keeping your promises or your vow being your bond, but you and I know that’s not true. You have broken previous promises and usually lie with reckless abandon.

“If we’re to make allowance for excuses, you’ll definitely have an excuse to break your one-term vow. You talk about trust, but how do you expect people to trust someone who can’t keep a simple promise not to leave a political party?”