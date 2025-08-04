2027:Otuaro Urges Niger Delta Ex-agitators to Shun  Politicians Planning Mischief

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has appealed to ex-agitators in the Niger Delta to remain vigilant and resist the efforts of some politicians who are bent on destabilising the region for selfish ends.

He noted with concern the recent rise in politically-charged rhetoric and coordinated attempts by some politicians to pit ex-agitators and beneficiaries of the programme against the federal government even ahead of the 2027 general election.

Otuaro spoke at the end of the second batch three-day strategic Leadership, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Mediation Training organised by the PAP from July 30 to August 1, 2025 for its stakeholders in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

Otuaro, who presented certificates to the workshop participants and later hosted them to a reception at the PAP headquarters, admonished ex-agitators not be deceived by such politicians and their antics.

He described these moves as reckless and unnecessary as there is no basis for anyone to cause destabilisation given the President Tinubu administration’s commitment to the development and socio-economic advancement of the Niger Delta.

He stressed that President Tinubu was massively supporting the programme’s human capital development and empowerment schemes for ex-agitators and beneficiaries.

Otuaro, while urging the participants to play their role as leaders, said: “We can all see the commitment of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to the PAP. Ex-agitators and beneficiaries in general should not be deceived and distracted by some politicians.

“Be assured that nobody will do it better than President Tinubu. As Niger Delta people, we have to thank the President for his genuine love for the Presidential Amnesty Programme and our region as a whole.“The President Tinubu administration has shown goodwill to our people, not just in words, but in action. The President has expanded the budget of the programme, allowing us to reach more beneficiaries and strengthen our reintegration and rehabilitation initiatives.

‘’Furthermore, Niger Deltans have been appointed to strategic positions in key ministries and agencies. This level of inclusion is unprecedented and deserves acknowledgement. All we need to do is to be united for the President.”

He urged all ex-agitators and stakeholders in the region to reflect on the progress made and not allow themselves to be used by political actors who do not have the interest of the region at heart.

He said their focus should be on peace, stability, and development of the region, adding that “any call for confrontation or disaffection at this time is not only misplaced but also harmful to the gains we have recorded.”

According to him, the Tinubu administration means well for the Niger Delta and it is important that his goodwill is reciprocated with support, unity, and constructive engagement.

Otuaro reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the PAP would continue to serve as a platform for sustainable human capital development, empowerment, and regional peace.

He called on traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders to continue sensitising the youths to resist being used as tools of political destabilisation, emphasising that lasting progress can only be achieved through cooperation, not conflict.