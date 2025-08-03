The Appointment of Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu as Board Chairman, National Park Service — A New Era for Conservation and Eco-Tourism in Nigeria

Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu was appointed as Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Park Service (NPS), which includes the National Park Service Headquarters and the administrative leadership of all national parks in Nigeria.

He was officially inaugurated on August 1st, 2025, by the Minister of Environment in Abuja. This move signals a powerful redirection in the management of Nigeria’s natural heritage and eco-tourism development.

The Governing Board of the National Park Service is composed of 11 members, with nine statutory offices and two representatives of public interest. It is headed by the Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu.

The statutory offices include the Conservator General of the Federation; the Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Council; the Director General, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria; and a representative of the Environmental Assessment Department of the Federal Ministry of Environment. Others are the representative of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, a representative of the Ministry of Interior, the Director of Forestry, and the Surveyor General of the Federation.

Vision and Mission Under His Leadership

Dr. Ononogbu’s leadership comes with a bold vision:

“To make Nigeria’s National Parks a global model of biodiversity protection, eco-tourism excellence, and community-driven conservation.”

This vision reflects his long-term goal of transforming parks into prideful national assets and engines of sustainable economic growth.

The mission under his chairmanship is equally pragmatic and impactful:

“To conserve Nigeria’s natural heritage through sustainable management, innovation, and inclusive partnerships that protect biodiversity, empower local communities, and promote education, tourism, and environmental resilience.”

These guiding principles align with his strategic focus areas — security, infrastructure, innovation, and community engagement.

Leadership Profile

Dr. Ononogbu’s leadership is anchored in over two decades of success in banking, finance, and public administration. His tenure as General Manager (Risk Management) at Spring Bank Plc — where he once served in an acting capacity as Executive Director — combined with his current role as Chairman of APC in Abia State, equips him with the skills to manage large systems and drive transformative change.

With a Doctorate in Business Administration (Healthcare Management) from Walden University (USA), and further training from institutions like Kellogg School of Management (USA), Thames Valley University (UK), and Citibank School of Banking (USA & Kenya), Dr. Ononogbu brings both global insight and local grounding. His visits to eco-tourism hubs such as the Kenya game reserve inform his forward-looking approach to conservation.

Security, Innovation, and Economic Potential

Many national parks in northern Nigeria — such as Gashaka-Gumti, Kamuku, and Kainji Lake — face serious threats from terrorists, armed herdsmen, and other criminal elements. To combat this, Ononogbu plans to collaborate with security agencies, deploy drone surveillance, GPS tracking, and community intelligence systems to ensure safety for both wildlife and visitors.

Inspired by successful models like South Africa’s Kruger Park and Kenya’s Maasai Mara, he aims to drive eco-tourism revenue, create jobs, and position Nigeria as a global conservation leader.

His administration will focus on modernizing infrastructure, strengthening digital access, and launching global marketing campaigns to attract investors and boost tourism. Efforts will also prioritize empowering local communities through training, participation in conservation, and revenue-sharing frameworks.

Conclusion

Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu’s appointment represents a strategic turning point for Nigeria’s National Parks. With a clear vision, actionable mission, and the expertise to match, his leadership promises a future where Nigeria’s natural heritage is not only preserved but proudly showcased on the world stage.