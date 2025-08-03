President Trump Reiterates US’ Recognition of Moroccan Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

United States President Donald Trump has reaffirmed support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, saying a Moroccan autonomy plan for the territory was the sole solution to the disputed region, state news agency MAP reported on Saturday.

According to MAP, in a felicitation message to HM King Mohammed VI in commemoration of the Throne Day of the Kingdom of Morocco, President Trump reiterates US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, adding that support for Moroccan autonomy proposal is the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute.

“I also reiterate that the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic Autonomy Proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute,” President Trump stresses in his message to the Sovereign.

Morocco celebrates July 30 every year, the ascension date of King Mohammed VI to the throne, and the 2025 anniversary marks 26 years anniversary of the monarch’s reign.

Extending his congratulations on behalf of the US to HM the King and the Moroccan people, President Trump states that “the United States deeply values our strong and enduring partnership with Morocco.

“Together, we are advancing shared priorities for peace and security in the region, including by building on the Abraham Accords, combatting terrorism and expanding commercial cooperation that benefits both Americans and Moroccans.

“I look forward to continuing our collaboration to promote regional stability, prosperity and peace,” the US President concludes.

Western Sahara, a resource-rich former Spanish colony, has been largely controlled by Morocco since the 1970s. However, the Polisario Front—supported by Algeria—continues to claim the territory and seeks an independent state.

Trump at the end of his first term in office in 2020 recognised the Moroccan claims to Western Sahara, a move that was followed by a similar decision by France. His secretary of state, Marco Rubio, made it clear in April this year that support for Morocco on the issue remained US policy.

In June this year, the United Kingdom became the third permanent member of the UN Security Council to back an autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty for the territory after the US and France.