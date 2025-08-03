  • Sunday, 3rd August, 2025

Okocha Remains Rivers State Chairman of APC, Party Insists

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Mr. Tony Okocha remains the state chairman of the party in Rivers State.

A factional state chairman of the party in the state, Emeka Beke had on Thursday called on the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda to suspend the scheduled local government primaries in Rivers State being organised by the Okocha-led Executive Committee.

He also demanded that his own Executive Committee should be allowed to superintend the entire process.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement issued yesterday insisted that Okocha is the chairman of the party.

He noted: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports of a claim by Mr. Emeka Beke to the chairmanship of the Rivers State chapter of our party. 

“We wish to clarify, for the record, that Chief Tony Okocha is, and remains, the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of our Party. 

“We urge our teeming members in the state, and the general public, to disregard the said reports or reference to Mr. Beke as State Chairman of Rivers APC as false and misleading.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.