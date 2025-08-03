Okocha Remains Rivers State Chairman of APC, Party Insists

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Mr. Tony Okocha remains the state chairman of the party in Rivers State.

A factional state chairman of the party in the state, Emeka Beke had on Thursday called on the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda to suspend the scheduled local government primaries in Rivers State being organised by the Okocha-led Executive Committee.

He also demanded that his own Executive Committee should be allowed to superintend the entire process.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement issued yesterday insisted that Okocha is the chairman of the party.

He noted: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports of a claim by Mr. Emeka Beke to the chairmanship of the Rivers State chapter of our party.

“We wish to clarify, for the record, that Chief Tony Okocha is, and remains, the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of our Party.

“We urge our teeming members in the state, and the general public, to disregard the said reports or reference to Mr. Beke as State Chairman of Rivers APC as false and misleading.”