Love in the Time of the Locusts

Yinka Olatunbosun

In an era marked by frequent divorces, infidelity, and widespread campus prostitution, protecting the marital institution through value-oriented cinema is a significant win. With this in mind, Tunde Kelani’s comeback film, Cordelia, stands out as a powerful cultural statement. By exploring complex human relationships in desperate situations, Cordelia not only sheds light on historical aspects but also offers profound insights into the human experience.

Cordelia, an emotionally intense movie, explores themes of love, loyalty, and survival set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s tumultuous military era. As an adaptation of Prof. Femi Osofisan’s novella, Cordelia was skillfully brought to life under Tunde Kelani’s direction. This period drama re-evokes the collective memory of military rule, capturing its air of political instability.

It tells the story of a disillusioned professor whose life takes a dramatic turn when he shelters a wounded student, Cordelia, during a period of intense campus unrest and political chaos following a failed military coup. Unbeknownst to the professor, Cordelia is the daughter of a key figure in the botched coup, plunging him and his family into danger, intrigue, and turmoil.

Anchored on the themes of morality, sacrifice, conscience, and the far-reaching consequences of a single act of kindness, this movie blends romance and politics as it highlights issues of rekindled love and loyalty.

Indeed, Cordelia attests to Kelani’s reputation for crafting compelling stories that celebrate Nigerian literature, value system and culture. Produced by Tunde Kelani, Cordelia is a powerful story of conscience, power, and survival that probes human relationships and societal challenges.

Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, and Bassey Keppy Ekpeyong, the story embodies emotional weight and dynamic characterisations. Set in University of Ibadan, Kelani made a conscious effort to film at new locations. Although Oleku I and II were filmed at the university, it’s clear that his connection with the academics runs deeper than geographical lines, given that Oleku was also an adaptation of Prof. Akinwunmi Isola’s novel of the same title.

The 2023 production of Cordelia was a product of a collaboration between Tunde Kelani and the University of Delaware’s Music Department, led by Professor James Allen Anderson. This partnership, titled “Cultural Fusion,” brought together African stories and global craftsmanship, blending Nigerian culture with international expertise. The film’s original score was composed by Michael Ogunlade and arranged and orchestrated by the University of Delaware’s Music Department. As a result, the University of Delaware Symphony Orchestra performed the score live for the world premiere of Cordelia and also provided the music for the soundtrack.

With a theatrical premiere on May 15, 2023, at Lincoln Center as part of the African Film Festival, New York City, audiences had a first glimpse of the bi-racial nature of the creative dialogue. This collaboration highlights the film’s focus on cultural exchange and understanding, showcasing the power of international partnerships in creating meaningful and impactful cinema.

In terms of critique, the opening scene may be considered one of the movie’s weaknesses. The slow-burning movie starts with a somewhat mechanically constrained reaction to the uproar. Additionally, anyone who witnessed the protests under military rule would attest to the constant presence of burning tires on the streets, which is missing in the movie’s interpretation. During a recent private screening at the Alliance Française, Ikoyi Lagos, the guarded and choreographed protesters failed to put the audience on the edge of their seats. However, the director makes up for the slow start with a very powerful stunt scene during the shootout between two political rivals. The director also takes liberties to tweak the plot’s outcome for an unexpected spin to the romance on screen.

In general, the movie, which is currently screening in Nigerian cinemas, boasts visually striking cinematography and an emotionally resonant script, capturing the resilience of individuals navigating love and loyalty in the face of societal upheaval.