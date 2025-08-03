ADC, NGE, AI, NUJ Kick as Gov Bago Orders Closure of Radio Station

*Information minister calls for calm

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Dipo Laleye in Minna

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Amnesty International (AI), and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have condemned the recent closure of Badeggi FM 90.1 Radio Station in Minna, by the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to all parties to remain calm, assuring that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has the necessary mechanisms to resolve the issue fairly and impartially.



Bago, who gave the directive during an expanded All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting at the Government House, Minna, also called for the revocation of the station’s licence.

The state government was also said to have ordered the demolition of the building.

The governor alleged that the daily activities of the station had been unethical and promoted violence.

He directed the Commissioner for Homeland Security and the Commissioner of Police to seal the station and profile its owner.



The governor’s action has sparked outrage from individuals, journalists, media groups, and rights organisations, who describe it as a blatant attack on press freedom.

Reacting, the NGE described Bago’s action as a direct assault on press freedom and a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued yesterday by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild said the governor acted outside his constitutional powers and bypassed due process in ordering the shutdown of the station.



“This act of censorship and intimidation undermines the fundamental principles of a democratic society, where a free press is essential for holding those in power accountable,” the Guild said.

Citing Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the NGE emphasised that press freedom and freedom of expression are guaranteed rights that must be protected.



The Guild noted that only NBC has the legal authority to sanction broadcast stations, and only after a thorough investigation of any alleged breach of the broadcast code.

ADC has also condemned what it described as Bago’s authoritarian actions.

The party said this development revealed a disturbing pattern of executive overreach, disdain for constitutional rights, and a steady erosion of democratic norms under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party stated that Bago’s decision to shut down Badeggi FM “with immediate effect” was nothing short of a brazen assault on press freedom and a clear violation of the rule of law in a manner reminiscent of military dictatorship.

He said that the ADC is greatly concerned about the growing dictatorial tendencies among the state governors of the ruling APC.

On its part, AI, in a statement, condemned Bago’s action as misguided and unjustifiable, accusing the governor of abusing his power and targeting independent media instead of tackling the insecurity ravaging the state.

“Under Nigerian laws, the Governor has no power to order the closure of a radio station. Choosing to blame a broadcaster for the inexcusable security failures of the government is an open attack on media freedom,” Amnesty International stated.

The Wadata Media and Advocacy Centre (WAMAC) also denounced the decision, calling it an attempt to gag the press and urging the government to instead exercise the right of reply if aggrieved by the station’s content.

Similarly, the Niger State chapter of the NUJ has condemned the closure.

In a statement issued by the Secretary of the state chapter of the NUJ, Usman Chiji, after an emergency State working Committee meeting, the union stated that it is only the NBC that has the legal powers to issue a license to radio and television stations and to also revoke the same.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris has acknowledged the concerns raised by the relevant stakeholders.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister noted that the suspension of broadcasting licenses falls within the purview of the NBC as stipulated by law.

“In light of this, the ministry welcomes the decision of the Niger State Government to formally report the perceived ‘unethical behavior’ of Badegi FM to the NBC for resolution,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The minister appeals to all parties to remain calm, assuring that the NBC has the necessary mechanisms to resolve the issue fairly and impartially,” the statement added.