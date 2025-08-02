  • Saturday, 2nd August, 2025

Stringent Bail Conditions Won’t Deter us from Ensuring Suspect’s Fair Hearing, Says Lawyer

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The counsel to Joy Ikoja, Barrister David Ogbede, has declared that the stringent bail conditions granted to Ms Joy Ikoja will not deter him from ensuring justice prevailed in the case.

The State vs Joy Ikoja was heard at the Special Court 2 in Ado- Ekiti where the application for bail was presented by defence attorney, Barr. Ogbede.

The court proceedings started with the appearance of the counsels to the state and the defendant respectively.

The State’s Counsel informed the court that their substantive counsel was sick and hospitalized while the defence’s counsel informed the court of a pending application for the bail of the Defendant.

Barrister Ogbede thereafter, sought leave of the court to move the application.

The Defendant was admitted to bail. She was asked to provide a surety residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

The surety will in addition provide a NIN for verification, enter a bail bond of N700,000. In addition after the bail has been perfected, she is mandated to visit the Rapid Response Squad office every Monday.

However, the defendant could not meet the stringent bail conditions and the matter was adjourned till August 17, 2025.

Ms Ikoja was arrested and charged over allegations that she inflicted serious injury on the scrotum of one Ibrahim Usman on April 12 at Irona area of Ado Ekiti.

