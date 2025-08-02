  • Saturday, 2nd August, 2025

‘Queen Modjadji’ to Premiere on Showmax

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

‘Queen Modjadji,’ an African historical drama inspired by the legendary rainmaking queen of Southern Africa, will premiere on Showmax on Monday, 4 August 2025.

Produced by South Africa’s Rhythm World Productions—known for titles such as ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ and ‘My Brother’s Keeper’—the series is set in a time of tribal conflict and spiritual reckoning and chronicles the rise of a young woman destined to lead through divine power.

The drama stars Makoma Mohale as Queen Maselekwane Modjadji, with Ngele Ramulondi playing her younger self, and newcomer Masutang Hope Rasekele in the role of her mother, Dzungundini.

Drawing from the life of the legendary Balobedu rainmaker, the first Queen Modjadji, whose bloodline has ruled Southern Africa’s Lobedu clan for centuries, ‘Queen Modjadji’ weaves a blend of African mythology, matriarchal leadership, and cultural heritage. With striking visuals and a strong narrative core, the series places indigenous African identity at the forefront of premium television storytelling.

The premiere of ‘Queen Modjadji’ headlines Showmax’s August content slate, which features a diverse selection of local and international titles. Among them are ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ Season 2, ‘Law & Order’ Season 24, and the return of John Cena in ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2.

