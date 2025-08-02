Ekiti Lawmaker, Fawekun, Engages Constituents, Gives Stipends to the Elderly

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

No fewer than 200 elderly people from the six wards making up Ido/Osi constituency 1 in Ekiti State on Thursday received financial support from the lawmaker representing the constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Fawekun, as part of the lawmaker’s quarterly constituency engagement Meeting.

Fawekun who gave out the stipends in Ido Ekiti during the constituency engagement meeting said the gesture was borne out of the need to “bend back” by giving financial support to the vulnerable segment of the constituency.

Fawekun said the constituency engagement was aimed at getting feedbacks from the constituents in order to check if their representative had been active in discharging his duties as the representative of the constituency.

He added that the meeting would also avail them the opportunity to get the people’s inputs as the government would soon begin another budgeting process.

“This is a constituency engagement meeting where I interface with members of my constituency as their representative. The meeting usually helps us to know what the people want. Truly, government has plans for the people but the people also have priorities hence the engagement meeting”, he said.

The lawmaker who stated that he had been an active member of the House of Assembly said he had influenced a number of projects to the constituency particularly the construction of Ido-Ipere-Iludun road which was abandoned for years before it was eventually awarded for construction by Ekiti State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

He highlighted other areas where he had made impacts to include the education sector as he facilitated an educational coaching centre for pupils in primary and secondary schools.

While admitting that the State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has provided result-driven leadership in the last 3 years, the lawmaker called on the constituents to support Oyebanji’s reelection.

Fawekun said reelecting Oyebanji would help to sustain the tempo of development which the State is currently experiencing.

“We must all support the reelection bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji who has performed excellently in the last 3 years. We are all aware of the development that the state has experienced under his leadership. This must be sustained. In Ido/Osi local government, the government of Oyebanji is constructing Ido-Ipere-Iludun road, Igbole-Osi-Iropora road and a host of others. This developmental stride must not be allowed to stop”, he said.

In his remarks, the President of Ido Development Union, Dr Sola Ogunsina also commended Oyebanji for his efforts at transforming the State.

Ogunsina who equally hailed Fawekun said the lawmaker has provided credible and quality representation for his constituency.

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the constituency, Mr Mustapha Bakare said he had received a number of reports from constituents regarding the performance of the lawmaker.

Bakare said Fawekun has not betrayed the trust reposed in him and commended him for providing stipends for the elderly citizens in Ido Osi constituency 1.

Two of the beneficiaries, Elder Ayo Ogunjana and Madam Grace Olaoye who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the lawmaker for the gesture which they described as a succour to the vulnerable citizens.