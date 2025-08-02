Atiku Hails ADC Over Youth Inclusion In Party Leadership

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the opposition coalition’s platform, African Democratic Congress (ADC), for appointing several young Nigerians into its National Working Committee (NWC), describing the move as a bold and commendable step towards true youth inclusion in national politics.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page yesterday, Atiku congratulated the youth on their appointments.

“Congratulations to the vibrant young members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)—Bilyaminu Duhu (Assistant National Youth Leader, North East), Jackie Wayas, (Deputy National Publicity Secretary), Hassana Dada (Assistant National Youth Leader, North Central), David Itopa (Deputy National Welfare Secretary), Hauwa Yusuf, (Deputy National Secretary) and others, on their well deserved appointments to the party’s National Working Committee,” Atiku said.

He noted that the development reflected a deliberate shift from rhetoric to action in promoting youth participation in governance.

“The ADC is no longer just speaking about youth inclusion; it is now boldly demonstrating it in action. Indeed, the future of our youth must not be shaped in their absence,” Atiku stated.

The former presidential candidate of the PDP added that the move by the ADC serves as a model of leadership that prioritises engagement, inclusion, and shared responsibility.

“I commend the ADC for setting a powerful example by giving them a seat at the table where decisions are made. This is what true leadership looks like—not just talking the talk, but walking it with purpose,” he wrote.

Political observers have long criticised political parties in Nigeria for sidelining young people in leadership and policymaking, despite their active participation as voters, campaign volunteers, and social media influencers.