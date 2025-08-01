Tinubu Extends Tenure of Customs Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, by One Year

•CG now to retire on August 31, 2026

•Service intercepts 69,375 liters of smuggled petroleum products, condemns violent attack on officers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Daji Sani in Yola





The Presidency on Thursday announced that the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, which is due to expire on August 31, 2025, has been extended by one year.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the extension, approved by President Bola Tinubu, will enable Mr. Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete critical initiatives of the present administration, including the modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service; implementation of the National Single Window Project; and the execution of Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

In another development, the NCS through Operation Whirlwind, intercepted 2,276 jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 19 jerricans of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), totaling 69,375 liters, at various smuggling flashpoints in Adamawa State.

According to Adeniyi, the smuggled petroleum products, concealed and prepared for illegal export or distribution to neighboring countries, were intercepted along with two vehicles used for conveyance.

Meanwhile, the President, the release stated on the tenure extension, recognised Mr. Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Operation Whirlwind, Adeniyi who was represented by Hussein Ejibunu, National Coordinator Operation Whirlwind said the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) on the seized products and vehicles is approximately N95,695,000.

However, Ejibunu frowned at the report of the NCS which reported a disturbing incident of a violent mob attack on its officers during an enforcement mission.

He explained the officers were ambushed, physically assaulted, and their vehicle was vandalized and doused with fuel. One attacker was killed during the chaos, and several officers were injured.

He condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms and the NCS is investigating the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to him, the Service has called on community leaders, traditional rulers, and the public to support law enforcement activities and provide timely intelligence to combat smuggling and criminalities.

He explained the NCS remains committed to its mission of protecting the nation’s economy and borders, and it will not relent in its efforts to dismantle smuggling networks and bring economic saboteurs to justice.