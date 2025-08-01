Sen Musiliu Obanikoro at 65: A Testament to Consistency, Humanity, and Political Ingenuity

By Jonathan Eze

As Senator Musiliu Obanikoro marks his 65th birthday, it is not merely a milestone of age, but a celebration of a life that has left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s political and social landscape.

His journey through public service has been defined by a rare combination of consistency, humanity, candour, and political ingenuity—qualities that continue to set him apart in a terrain often marked by volatility and opportunism.

Senator Obanikoro’s political journey has spanned decades, and throughout, he has remained resolute in his values and ideals. From his early days as a local government chairman in Lagos Island, Commissioner in Lagos, to his time as a senator of the Federal Republic, and later as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, he has carried a steady political compass.

In a landscape where shifting loyalties are commonplace, Obanikoro has demonstrated an admirable degree of ideological consistency. Whether in opposition or in power, his positions have reflected a thoughtful balance of pragmatism and principle—always tethered to the greater good.

Beyond titles and tenures, what has defined Obanikoro’s public life is his unshakable humanity. He has been a man of the people—not in empty slogans, but in tangible ways. His responsiveness to constituents, his outreach to the underprivileged, and his investment in community development have all been rooted in a genuine concern for human welfare. In both times of national prosperity and hardship, he has proven himself a reliable voice for the voiceless. His humanity is not performative; it is part of his political and personal DNA.

One of Senator Obanikoro’s most enduring qualities is his candour. In an environment where diplomacy is often mistaken for silence or double-speak, he has chosen instead to speak truth, even when inconvenient. Whether addressing challenges within his own party or confronting national issues, Obanikoro has brought a refreshing frankness to public discourse. This quality has earned him respect across political divides. It is not simply that he speaks—but that when he does, people listen, because his words come with weight, grounded in experience and integrity.

Politics, at its best, is the art of negotiation, foresight, and timing. Senator Obanikoro has mastered this art with a finesse that few of his contemporaries can rival. His ability to adapt to changing political climates—without losing his core identity—has made him a formidable figure in Nigerian politics. Whether at the state or federal level, in executive or legislative roles, his strategies have often preempted the direction of the tide. This political ingenuity is not rooted in manipulation but in a deep understanding of people, systems, and history.

As the nation reflects on the contributions of Senator Obanikoro at 65, it becomes clear that his legacy is not only about the past, but also about the future. For the younger generation of political leaders, his life serves as a blueprint: that one can be principled yet pragmatic, influential yet humble, strategic yet sincere.

In an age when public trust in political leadership is waning, the Obanikoro example offers a ray of hope—a reminder that politics can be honourable, and leadership can still mean service.

At 65, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro stands as a statesman whose career has been marked by constancy, compassion, and courage. His journey is not only a personal triumph but a national asset.

As he celebrates this milestone, Nigerians from all walks of life have reason to join in the celebration—not just of a man, but of what he represents: enduring leadership, unflinching honesty, and a deep-seated commitment to the common good.

Here’s to Senator Musiliu Obanikoro—may the years ahead be as impactful as those behind him.

*Eze served as Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to Senator Musiliu Obanikoro whilst he served as Minister of State for Defense and Foreign Affairs respectively, and currently the Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to the Minister of Women Affairs.