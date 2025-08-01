Dangote Advocates  Mass Housing for Nigerians

Dangote Cement Plc has urged stakeholders in the housing industry to consider budget-friendly mass housing scheme for Nigerians.

Speaking at the ongoing Africa International Housing Show, the National Sales Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Dolapo Alli, said: “Addressing housing issues requires collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, private developers, non-profits, and communities. The government can adopt public-private partnerships (PPPs) to support mass housing initiatives.

“Through PPP models, the government may initiate the construction of new estates, while companies and firms in the building and construction sector can be granted tax waivers and credits to facilitate the financing of new and affordable housing developments.”

Mr. Alli said mass housing is one of the several strategies used to address the challenge of providing adequate housing for the public, adding that the approach had helped to tackle the pressures of rapid urbanisation in numerous countries around the world.

He commended the efforts of the federal government in implementing mass housing programmes, adding that more gaps need to be covered.

He said: “Nigeria, through the Renewed Hope Housing Initiative, has taken commendable steps toward addressing the critical gap in access to affordable housing finance. This initiative signals a strong commitment to making homeownership more accessible for citizens, particularly low- and middle-income earners.

“However, given the scale of the nation’s housing deficit—estimated in the millions—much more needs to be done. There is a pressing need for broader collaboration across public and private sectors to unlock innovative financing solutions, streamline regulatory processes, and scale up delivery to meet the growing demand for decent and affordable housing.”

He identified several challenges affecting the provision of affordable housing in Nigeria.

Some of the challenges, he said, include: rapid urbanization, population growth, knowledge gap in housing, high cost of land acquisition, rising cost of construction materials, lack of basic infrastructure, inaccurate housing demographics and limited access to long-term and low-cost financing.

He said the continued participation of the company in the Africa International Housing Show stems from the conviction that the gathering has made a meaningful impact by generating ideas and fostering partnerships that contribute to providing shelter for Nigerians.

He urged governments at all levels to implement effective policies and make available lands for mass housing in Nigeria.

The Dangote Cement Plc is one of the sponsors of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) which closes on Friday August 1, 2025.