Atalanta CEO Confirms Inter’s €45m Offer on  Lookman

The CEO of Atalanta, Luca Percassi, has confirmed that Ademola Lookman demanded for his transfer away from Atalanta in this summer transfer window.

“Ademola has been expressing his desire to leave for some time; it’s no secret,” Percassi opened up yesterday.

“In all our discussions, he was a player that should have left this summer, in keeping with our club philosophy of one transfer per year.

“The transfer market always brings unexpected things, as you know what happened with Retegui (transferred to Saudi Arabia).”

The Atalanta chief hinted that despite reported lots of interests in Lookman, it was only Tuesday that they finally received a formal offer for the player.

The offer is believed to be €42million plus €3million in bonuses.

Percassi further said that he and the Inter Milan President, Beppe Marotta, “have a great friendship and professional relationship”.

“In the coming days, we will calmly evaluate the offer we have received and then respond,” he said.

“I can only say that the timing and the value of Atalanta outgoing transfers are solely determined by the club.”

Over the last three seasons at Atalanta, Lookman who is the reigning African Player of the Year, has contributed 52 goals and 25 assists in 118 appearances.

He led the club to their first-ever European trophy two seasons ago with a record-breaking performance in the final.

The Super Eagles winger will be a steal for any club that acquires his services.