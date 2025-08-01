Army, DSS Burst Gunrunning Syndicate in Taraba, Recover Arms, Ammunition

•Troops deny burning houses, looting property, harassing civilians in Imo

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Army yesterday said troops of 6 Brigade deployed to Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), burst a gunrunning syndicate during a coordinated security operation in Taraba State.

This was as 82 Division Nigerian Army denied the alleged burning of homes, looting of property, and harassment of innocent civilians in Umualumaku, Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, by its troops.

The Service also stated the trending allegations are not only false but a calculated attempt to sabotage the Division’s efforts to guarantee peace in the region.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, revealed the operation, which was carried out around Ambassador Roundabout in Wukari Local Government Area, led to the arrest of 29-year-old Bulyami Shuaib, a native of Belango Village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The suspect, he said, is believed to be a key player in an arms trafficking syndicate operating within the region.

Muhammad said, “Items recovered from the suspect during the operation include: 362 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, N842,100, one black Jing Cheng rubber motorcycle, one Redmi Android phone, one itel phone, two silver rings, and one First Bank ATM card.

“The suspect is currently in custody and is cooperating with security agencies by providing valuable information to support ongoing investigations and future operations.”

Commending the troops for the successful operation, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment, in synergy with other security agencies, to rid Taraba State and its environs of criminal elements threatening the peace and safety of law-abiding citizens.

He further urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in sustaining peace and security across the state.

In another development, the Nigerian Army said the claims that troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) engaged in the alleged burning of homes, looting of property, and harassment of harmless civilians in Umualumaku, Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, are not only false but also a calculated attempt to sabotage the Division’s efforts.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, insisted that no soldier under the Command was involved in such misconduct.

He stated that troops of 82 Division operate under strict adherence to the code of conduct in military operations as well as the rules of engagement, thereby ensuring best practices.

Colonel Ayeni said, “The allegation appears to be the handiwork of criminal actors who, in their usual style, orchestrate such malicious reports to smear the image of the Division and undermine its efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment within the area of operation.

He stressed that their objective is to sow seeds of discord in order to erode the public trust that the Division has diligently built.

According to him, “It is hereby reiterated that 82 Division NA is a professional and disciplined force, committed to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and safeguarding law-abiding citizens. It is important to add that the Division will continue to collaborate with other security agencies, community leaders, and civil society organisations to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those truly responsible for such violence and uncivilized acts.”

He urged the media to rely only on verified information, as misinformation and disinformation are tools commonly deployed by criminal elements to undermine peace-building efforts.