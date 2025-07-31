Six Arrested for Vandalism of Warri-Kaduna Crude Oil Pipeline in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Six persons have been arrested in connection with the massive vandalism of the Warri-Kaduna crude oil pipeline in Ekperi, Etsako Central local government area of Edo State.

The suspects who carried out the vandalism were said to have stolen about 30km length of pipes in collusion with some members of the community.

Chairman of the Edo State Task Force on Recovery of Government Property, Eugene Okolosie, disclosed this yesterday in Benin City, while highlighting some achievements of the task force to journalists.

Okolosie further disclosed that the suspects used excavators to dig out the pipes meant to convey crude oil from Warri to the Kaduna refinery, adding that some of the pipes have been recovered from the syndicate.

Similarly, the Task Force chairman announced that five suspects who vandalised Government agricultural tractor and other heavy equipment for sale have been arrested at Uhuoghun in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, just as he disclosed that five other suspects have also seen arrested at Okpella for stealing High tension electricity equipment.

Okolosie decried the high rate of encroachment and stealing of government lands, including reserved areas in all parts of the state, adding that the task force has recovered 480 hectares of government land sold illegally by some community members.

He said: “In Sobe, the people sold the Melina and Tick trees planted by the government in the reserved forest area. They destroyed the forest and converted it to plantain plantation. This has been going on for the past eight years”, noting that most of the lands being sold illegally by community youth leaders and others in various communities, were Government reserved lands.

The Task Force chairman expressed worry over the rate lands meant for development were being sold in the state with particular reference to Ewomama community, where the Civic centre, generator, market and the community Secondary School land were sold, adding however, that the government has recovered the lands sold illegally.

He also said illegal land grabbers have in particular, descended on school lands across the state, adding that there’s hardly any school that has not been invaded, citing Uromi where a private school was built inside a public school.

Disclosing that the Task Force has to a large extent recovered lands belonging to schools in Edo, Okolosie said “Anybody that attacks education is attacking the future of his community”.

He commended the state government for assisting the Task Force to achieve the much it has achieved and warned members of the public to beware of impersonators who would claim to be members of the task force and demand money from them.