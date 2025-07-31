  • Thursday, 31st July, 2025

NITRA-ALTON CNII Sustainability Conference Holds August

With approval from the nation’s telecommunications regulator, and to further ensure a robustconversation around the recent law declaring telecom infrastructure as a Critical National Infrastructure(CNI), positioning it as a national resource to be protected, the planned CNII Sustainability Conference2025 discuss has been rescheduled to hold in Lagos.

The forum, which is being organised as collaboration between industry media group, the NigeriaInformation Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) and telecom operators under the aegis of theAssociation of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), was earlier billed to hold onJuly 30, 2025, but has to seek a new date following an all-inclusive telecom stakeholders’ event by theregulator. The event also has the support of industry associations such as the Association of TelecomCompanies of Nigeria (ATCON).

