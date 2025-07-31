  • Friday, 1st August, 2025

Meezyng Drops Ear Orgasm 2, Teases Angel Time 10:10 Sequel With Moskilla

Life & Style | 1 day ago

Nigerian producer-singer Meezyng continues to build momentum with the release of his latest solo project, Ear Orgasm 2 — a genre-blending EP that showcases his evolution as both a beatmaker and recording artist.

The new release is a follow-up to Ear Orgasm 1, which featured a standout collaboration with Dotman. On Ear Orgasm 2, Meezyng delivers emotionally layered production, smooth transitions, and reflective songwriting that deepen his signature sound.

Alongside the EP, Meezyng has announced a second installment of Angel Time 10:10 his collaborative series with rapper-singer MOSKILLA set for release this September. Their previous EP drew attention for its fusion of spiritual undertones and streetwise delivery.

In addition to these projects, Meezyng has hinted at a potential joint EP with Dotman, following their longtime creative relationship and success on tracks like Enu-Gbe and Feelings from Dotman’s Hakuna Matata album. Talks are ongoing, and fans can expect more updates soon.

Previously, Meezyng also released the collaborative LIFE EP with Afro-fusion artist Ajesings, further expanding his genre range and artist partnerships.

Recognized among Nigeria’s Top 20 Producers in 2021, Meezyng is now cementing his place as a complete artist balancing production, vocals, and songwriting with a vision rooted in authenticity and innovation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.