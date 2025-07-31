Meezyng Drops Ear Orgasm 2, Teases Angel Time 10:10 Sequel With Moskilla

Nigerian producer-singer Meezyng continues to build momentum with the release of his latest solo project, Ear Orgasm 2 — a genre-blending EP that showcases his evolution as both a beatmaker and recording artist.

The new release is a follow-up to Ear Orgasm 1, which featured a standout collaboration with Dotman. On Ear Orgasm 2, Meezyng delivers emotionally layered production, smooth transitions, and reflective songwriting that deepen his signature sound.

Alongside the EP, Meezyng has announced a second installment of Angel Time 10:10 his collaborative series with rapper-singer MOSKILLA set for release this September. Their previous EP drew attention for its fusion of spiritual undertones and streetwise delivery.

In addition to these projects, Meezyng has hinted at a potential joint EP with Dotman, following their longtime creative relationship and success on tracks like Enu-Gbe and Feelings from Dotman’s Hakuna Matata album. Talks are ongoing, and fans can expect more updates soon.

Previously, Meezyng also released the collaborative LIFE EP with Afro-fusion artist Ajesings, further expanding his genre range and artist partnerships.

Recognized among Nigeria’s Top 20 Producers in 2021, Meezyng is now cementing his place as a complete artist balancing production, vocals, and songwriting with a vision rooted in authenticity and innovation.