Lagos to Launch SafePlay

As part of its unwavering commitment to responsible gaming and the protection of punters within the state, the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) has concluded plans to launch ‘SafePlay’, a regulatory self-exclusion tool developed to empower punters to take control of their gambling activities and minimize the risk of addiction.

The event will be held on August 6 at Regent Luxury Suites, Ikeja, Lagos.

SafePlay is a landmark initiative that underscores the LSLGA’s strategic focus on player protection and social responsibility. The tool will be available for integration across all licensed platforms. The LSLGA will also use the opportunity to engage the media, regulatory stakeholders, and public interest groups on the operational framework, compliance expectations, and long-term goals of the SafePlay initiative.