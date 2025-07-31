  • Wednesday, 30th July, 2025

Lagos to Launch SafePlay

Featured | 21 seconds ago

As part of its unwavering commitment to responsible gaming and the protection of punters within the state, the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) has concluded plans to launch ‘SafePlay’, a regulatory self-exclusion tool developed to empower punters to take control of their gambling activities and minimize the risk of addiction.

The event will be held on August 6 at Regent Luxury Suites, Ikeja, Lagos.

SafePlay is a landmark initiative that underscores the LSLGA’s strategic focus on player protection and social responsibility. The tool will be available for integration across all licensed platforms. The LSLGA will also use the opportunity to engage the media, regulatory stakeholders, and public interest groups on the operational framework, compliance expectations, and long-term goals of the SafePlay initiative.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.